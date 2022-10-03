Read full article on original website
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. A new storm could bring flooding and high winds to Alaska’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
alaskapublic.org
‘Alaska Daily’ TV show debuts this week, with roots in the real-life Anchorage Daily News
A new TV show debuts this week, centered on a daily newspaper in Alaska and the lives and work of its staff. It’s called “Alaska Daily,” and while the newspaper itself is somewhat based on the Anchorage Daily News, with the show’s plot apparently focusing on many real-life themes familiar to Alaskans, the ADN’s editors are quick to point out that the show is fiction.
kdlg.org
Challengers fillet Dunleavy’s fish policies at Kodiak debate
Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off Monday night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker. The need for more science to manage Alaska’s fisheries came up early and often during Monday’s debate. So did climate change. And both candidates say incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget has hamstrung the state’s ability to do its own research on changing ocean conditions.
akbizmag.com
The Nature Conservancy Taps Legislator for Alaska Director
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a national environmental nonprofit, named Ivy Spohnholz as its next Alaska State Director. Spohnholz has served six years in the Alaska House of Representatives and is not seeking a fourth term in her Northeast Anchorage district. Prior to her service in the legislature, Spohnholz’s career included...
kinyradio.com
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
Jan Bronson and Cathy Walling representing the Alaska Friends Conference, apologize to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Bristol Bay’s sockeye runs are breaking records, but the fishery’s growth has left many locals behind
This summer 79 million sockeye salmon returned to Bristol Bay, the largest run on record. But over the past half-century, there has been a dramatic shift in who fishes commercially in Bristol Bay. Local permit ownership has declined sharply, and research shows that’s due in part to a regulatory change to Alaska’s fishery management from the 1970s.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, Commissioners Return from Second Trip to Western Alaska
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned yesterday from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, and Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) Director Bryan Fisher, visited Unalakleet, Kotzebue, Nome, Golovin, Elim, Koyuk, Shaktulik, and Stebbins.
akbizmag.com
Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
akbizmag.com
Chugach Alaska Corporation Appoints Josie Hickel as President
An executive at Chugach Alaska Corporation is promoted to President. In her new role, Josie Hickel is responsible for leading land management and resource development strategy for the Alaska Native corporation that spans the coastal region from the Kenai Peninsula to Cordova. Hickel previously served as executive vice president of...
kinyradio.com
$790,000 in FEMA assistance distributed to Western Alaska residents
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned this week from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State has taken about 450 applications under the Individual Assistance program and the FEMA Individual Assistance program already distributed $790,000...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska law enforcement seizes almost 2.5 million doses of fentanyl this summer
Alaska law enforcement seized about 2.45 million fatal doses of fentanyl this summer, part of a statewide effort targeting the deadly opioid. Alaska State Troopers say 25 arrests were also made during the months-long sweep, which they announced at a news conference on Tuesday. Dozens of related investigations are still active and open.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
NEW DATA: Louisiana ranks 5th in violent crime nationwide, Alaska rings in at first
According to research conducted by criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, Alaska has the highest rate of violent crimes, New Mexico ranks second, Tennessee ranks third, and Arkansas places fourth.
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
wfxrtv.com
Celebrating “Fat Bear Week” 2022
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (WFXR) — Eating, eating and more eating…the bears of Alaska are starting to make their final preparations to hibernate for winter, but before they do the Katmai Conservancy celebrates “Fat Bear Week”. The Katmai Conservancy and National Park in Alaska hold the annual, single...
akbizmag.com
Edible Arrangements Gift Shop Franchise Expanding to Alaska
Edible Arrangements, a global chain of gift shops specializing in fresh fruit snacks, is seeking franchise agreements for its first Alaska shops at multiple locations. The company aims to open four new stores by the end of 2023. Most franchise ownership opportunities are available in the greater Anchorage area, but the brand has also identified Juneau and Fairbanks as possible markets.
