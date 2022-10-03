A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO