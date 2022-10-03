ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot

A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Texas Trooper Under Investigation, Hired As Uvalde School Cop Now Fired

UPDATE: Crimson Elizondo has been fired by Uvalde CISD after she was identified by CNN as one of the Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. Original story continues below:. A former Texas state trooper currently under investigation for...
