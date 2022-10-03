Read full article on original website
A suspect is in custody after 2 people are killed, 6 others wounded in series of stabbings in front of Las Vegas casino, police say
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and six others were wounded in a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, police said.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Texas Trooper Under Investigation, Hired As Uvalde School Cop Now Fired
UPDATE: Crimson Elizondo has been fired by Uvalde CISD after she was identified by CNN as one of the Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. Original story continues below:. A former Texas state trooper currently under investigation for...
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
A Monroe County woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
Two suspects have been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy shot Wednesday night outside a Gwinnett County mall.
Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
Deshawn Morgan said he knew that by sending Donald Holmes Jr. to meet with a member of the Wicked Town street gang in January 2018, he was sending his longtime friend to his death.
Judge rules to dismiss case in FBI raid of 1,400 private safe deposit boxes and seizure of millions in jewelry and cash
A District Court judge ruled on September 29 that the FBI did not violate the Fourth Amendment after Robert Frommer brought suit against the agency.
