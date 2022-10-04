Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
macaronikid.com
Local Fall Festivals & Trick or Treats 2022!
Welcome to local fall events and ways to trick or treat! This list is going to get even longer as everyone finalizes their fall plans and sends me the details. You can click on the pink events to get more info and even more events and working links will be added shortly. You can also visit our events calendar at any time to see more local events happening near you!
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino haunted house fights to put on ‘The Last Scare’
Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of spooky season in San Bernardino for about a decade now, and though this year is the last time the attraction will be put on, it almost didn’t make it to Halloween at all. The popular attraction at 6880 Caitlin St....
lafamilytravel.com
9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!
October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
South Pasadena News
Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey couple celebrates 65 years of marriage
Luis and Ana got married on Sept. 28. 1957 in the small town of Santa Ana, Ecuador. Every time Luis shares their wedding details, he shows such happiness. He was able to give his bride a wedding that was unusual in their hometown. He worked very hard to save $6,000 sucres. Besides the wedding gown, he bought her a whole wardrobe, which he had delivered to her before the wedding.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
ABC7 is giving away a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
thegrowlingwolverine.org
What’s Happening with Lowes?
In 2018, the Lowe’s near Aliso Viejo Town Center shut down business for good. It came as a surprise for many shoppers who enjoyed its proximity to their homes. It resided on the corner of Enterprise and Aliso Creek Road, right across the street from the movie theater. There...
