Latest ‘Star Wars’ news: Should the Jedi Order ever be restored and what’s the deal with the whole Force Ghost thing?

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Vintage Collection figure that pays respect to one of the many Clone Troopers that captured the hearts of audiences two decades ago and Collider has the exclusive first images. The premium 3.75-scale figure depicts Havoc, one of the Clone ARC Commanders who met a tragic fate during the Battle of Kamino. Before his death, he served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets’ training on their homeworld, where he proved himself as a trusted soldier, worthy of promotion into the ranks of the ARC troopers. Collectors will be able to display the new figure in its beautiful packaging which was inspired by the original Kenner line and branded with the special 20th anniversary logo, or take him out of the packaging and re-enact the Battle of Kamino.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO