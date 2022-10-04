Latest ‘Star Wars’ news: Should the Jedi Order ever be restored and what’s the deal with the whole Force Ghost thing?

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi New Poster Reveals Ahsoka and Count Dooku's Origins
Announced during the celebration of the franchise this year is a series of six shorts with Star Wars: The Tales of the Jedi and a new poster has been dropped by the upcoming show on Disney Plus teasing the origins of Ahsoka and Count Dooku with familiar character surrounding them.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans take a deep dive into Anakin Skywalker’s emotional weak spots
Star Wars‘ Jedi Order could have used a couple of emotional support counselors on staff. In the prequel trilogy, we were repeatedly told that Jedi should suppress their emotions, cut all ties with their families, and avoid romance at all costs. These rules make sense for real-world monks, but then real-world monks aren’t at risk of becoming all-powerful galactic conquerors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
wegotthiscovered.com
What Namor’s power of flight could mean for ‘Wakanda Forever’
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star boldly wants the movie to reframe how audiences feel about who really has the power
Later this month, Black Adam will awaken from his rest and the hierarchy of power in the D.C. Universe will change, as the Rock has so often told us. In addition to comic characters, chaos, and adventure, another performer in the film hopes it will have a deeper impact. Co-star...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s legends versus newcomers in the great ‘Star Wars’ race for the best Disney Plus protagonist
We’ve reached a point in time when the prospect of Star Wars fans having a debate is enough for almost everyone to duck and run in fear of the inevitable collateral, and the act of drumming up a wrangle regarding which characters are superior to others is akin to pouring gasoline on the fires of civil war.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Hasbro Unveils 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Figure of Commander Havoc for the Series' 20th Anniversary [Exclusive]
In honor of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Vintage Collection figure that pays respect to one of the many Clone Troopers that captured the hearts of audiences two decades ago and Collider has the exclusive first images. The premium 3.75-scale figure depicts Havoc, one of the Clone ARC Commanders who met a tragic fate during the Battle of Kamino. Before his death, he served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets’ training on their homeworld, where he proved himself as a trusted soldier, worthy of promotion into the ranks of the ARC troopers. Collectors will be able to display the new figure in its beautiful packaging which was inspired by the original Kenner line and branded with the special 20th anniversary logo, or take him out of the packaging and re-enact the Battle of Kamino.
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Does More (For the ‘Star Wars’ Universe) With Less
In Episode 5 of Andor, almost everyone ate breakfast, or at least bickered at the breakfast table. Some characters conducted drills, performed inspections, or traipsed across Aldhani, while others waited, worried, and wondered what would happen there. Still others popped pills and did paperwork. Nobody discharged a blaster, and the closest thing to a set piece was one TIE fighter flying by.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘Marvel’ approach to a ‘Lord of the Rings’ spinoff wasn’t the only one that scared the Tolkien estate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that both Netflix and HBO were in talks with the Tolkien Estate to buy the rights to Middle-earth, with pitches that would have you screaming in agony long before either saw the light of day.
wegotthiscovered.com
The importance of playing a prominent queer character sold ‘Black Panther 2’ star on their role
Having finally embraced the desire to increase diversity, representation, and inclusion across the board, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lived up to its promise to blaze a trail that Hollywood’s other marquee franchises will seek to emulate. Among them is next month’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which finds newcomer Michaela Coel playing a prominent queer character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC defenders debate the best way to convert a committed MCU stan to their cause
Marvel and DC have been locked in battle ever since the superhero genre swooped into popular culture and seized it with the iron grip of a million comic book fans, with each side jockeying for pole position over the decades. But, at least on the big screen, public and critical...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hellraiser’ reboot has already set a major franchise record
Hulu is getting ready to unleash its horror original reboot of Hellraiser right in time for Halloween, and before its launch, it has already broken a record for the franchise. As of right now, with 47 critic reviews lodged, 2022’s Hellraiser has an impressive 85 percent Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, which is comfortably a new benchmark for the long-running series.
Comments / 0