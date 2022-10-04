ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Z Nismo Allegedly Arriving In 2023

In base form, the Nissan Z provides plenty of bang for your buck with a starting price of under $40,000 and a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as standard. Although hardly lacking in performance, something even more exciting is on the horizon. A report from Japan suggests that a new Nissan Z...
Top Speed

The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission

The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
Motor1.com

Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart

The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
MotorBiscuit

Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs

Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made

If you're looking for one of the most powerful GTO models ever made, the marque never quite blasted past 400 horsepower, but the Ram Air models were notoriously underrated. The post Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
