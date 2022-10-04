Read full article on original website
Related
villageoflombard.org
Economic and Community Development Committee Meeting (CANCELLED)
Please note, the Economic and Community Development Committee meeting scheduled for October 10, 2022 has been cancelled. The next regular scheduled meeting is November 14th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
villageoflombard.org
Fall Fest at Lombard Common Park
It's time for Fall Fest! Join us for this FREE event that has something for everyone. Families can enjoy games, dancing, hayrides, face painting, a candy hunt and so much more! Join us inside the Lombard Community Building from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for a round of Boo Bingo. Stop by our pumpkin patch and select the perfect pumpkin (one pumpkin per child) to take home. www.lombardparks.com.
Comments / 0