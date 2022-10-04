ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

villageoflombard.org

Fall Fest at Lombard Common Park

It's time for Fall Fest! Join us for this FREE event that has something for everyone. Families can enjoy games, dancing, hayrides, face painting, a candy hunt and so much more! Join us inside the Lombard Community Building from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for a round of Boo Bingo. Stop by our pumpkin patch and select the perfect pumpkin (one pumpkin per child) to take home. www.lombardparks.com.
LOMBARD, IL

