It's time for Fall Fest! Join us for this FREE event that has something for everyone. Families can enjoy games, dancing, hayrides, face painting, a candy hunt and so much more! Join us inside the Lombard Community Building from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for a round of Boo Bingo. Stop by our pumpkin patch and select the perfect pumpkin (one pumpkin per child) to take home. www.lombardparks.com.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO