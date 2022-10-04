Levitt Bernstein Designs Outstanding Music Facilities for The King’s Bruton School and Wider Community

Read full article on original website
Solomon Cordwell Buenz Integrate a Fusion of Plants throughout their Design for the New Vital Proteins Headquarters
Vital Proteins – The new headquarters for Vital Proteins (VP), a collagen-based wellness company, was designed to embody VP’s brand and support the dynamic and evolving organization. Located in Chicago’s Fulton Market district, VP represents a shift from a more conventional branded-environment design approach to one more focused on embodying the ethos of the company. While branding elements are thoughtfully integrated throughout the space, the primary design drivers for the project are based on the company’s pillars of health, wellness, fitness, and natural beauty. Whitewashed wood, verdant living walls, vibrant visuals and geometric elements create a modern, California-inspired “lifestyle office.”
Brilliant Bio-Based Materials Curated for Commercial Interiors
Our esteemed jury is now reviewing the submissions for this year's A+Product Awards. Stay tuned for the winner's announcement later this summer. We are often introduced to biomaterials regarding their application to support medical advancements. A massive amount of research is being conducted globally, with innovations being announced all the time. You’ve probably heard the word bouncing around the design industry too. However, crucially it must be understood that the two subjects, although identical in name, as products are wildly different. In medical terms, biomaterial refers to a substance engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose (like a heart valve or bone graft). In the design industry, when we discuss biomaterials, we are actually talking about bio-based materials, which are derived and manufactured from living organisms.
Material Trends: “Eunomia” Depicts a Bold Future of Design in Balance With Nature
A new series of reports on macro design trends reveals fascinating insights into the direction in which architects and designers are traveling — and harmony lies at the heart of the first publication. In collaboration with The Prospectivists and Broadside Studios, material research and resource platform Material ConneXion has released its first major trend report, entitled Eunomia, which can be interpreted as “Fair Measure or the Good Norm.” Originally coined for a period of societal reform in Ancient Greece, Eunomia.
CoCo Tea Coffee Juice shop in Shiquan Street // OYTT Design
The new CoCo shop is located in Shiquan Street in Suzhou, and the design completely integrates the scenes into the future life. The modern aesthetics and the historic street enhance each other’s beauty, and promote the overall prosperity. Through the curved shapes and structures, we connected the top surface,...
Mid-Century Modern Makeover // DNM Architecture
“David was wonderful to work with. He listened to our initial thoughts and ideas, then developed a plan that exceeded our expectations in its creativity, cohesiveness, and aesthetic. During the planning process, his rendering of the renovated house in Virtual Reality really helped us experience his vision, so that we could make tweaks before the contractors even started.” — Lise Ciolino (homeowner)
Odami Renovates and Seamlessly Integrates a New Addition to the Deer Park House
Deer Park House is the renovation of and addition to a century home in Toronto, Canada, approached with the desire to respect and tie into the history and architectural character of the existing house. This principle carries through in both the organizational scheme and in the interior and exterior detailing. Rather than forcing a completely open plan, we embraced the idea of distinct rooms with their own moods, all tied together throughout the house by the winding central staircase. On the exterior, the new third floor borrows from examples found throughout the neighbourhood in an attempt to seamlessly integrate with the existing volume of the house, and with the existing streetscape. Together, this renovation provides a contemporary continuation of the house’s past life.
