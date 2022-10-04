Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Roundup’ and ‘Pororo’ Film Franchises Lead K-Movie’s Busan Sales Pitch
Still riding high on the success of “The Roundup,” Korean indie film producer and seller K-Movie Entertainment, is showcasing a slate of 16 movies at the Asian and Contents Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. The company has two titles featuring Don Lee (“The Eternals”) including the previously announced “The Roundup: No Way Out,” the third instalment of the Crime City film series. The second film is the highest grossing film of this year in Korea, with a $100 million total. The crime action film, which also stars Lee Jun Hyuk (“Baseball Girl”) and Aoki Munetaka (Japan’s “Rurouni...
Ross Marquand calls ‘Walking Dead’ a ‘very hopeful’ show
Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: Samia opens up to ACL crowd with vulnerable, composed performance
Just a few minutes into her performance, singer-songwriter Samia prepared her ACL audience with a warning of what fans could expect for the remainder of the set. “It’s going to be mostly sad for pretty much the whole time,” the singer said. “There will be moments of joy, and then it will continue to be sad. Thank you and I’m sorry,” the singer said.
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: SZA closes out ACL’s first night with visually stunning headlining performance
Blue lights emitting from the Honda Stage sporadically shined through Zilker Park as the opening notes to “All the Stars” by SZA played for a crowd that seemed to stretch for miles. Her dancers soon appeared, bathed in blue light, moving in dramatic fragments to the song’s beat. The audience rumbled with cheers and applause as the spotlight lit up SZA while her bright, pointed voice rang out singing, “love, let’s talk about love.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: Carly Rae Jepsen brings nostalgia-packed showcase to ACL
Eager audience members tossed around a yellow beach ball while awaiting the arrival of singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen. After a few minutes, fans chanted, “Carly, Carly, Carly,” a call which seemingly activated the set. Under a pink wash, the singer’s band and backup vocalists rushed to their places, followed by the bleach-blonde pop sensation herself.
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: Jazmine Sullivan shines with spectacular soulful vocals in triumphant ACL debut
Crowds shoved their way forward, beaming in excitement as R&B legend Jazmine Sullivan made her way to the stage decorated in bright orange from head to toe. The crowd erupted, eagerly dancing to the opening notes of her early 2000s hit “Bust Your Windows.” Her strong belt rang out through Zilker Park as the whole crowd joined her in song. Full of energy and power, Sullivan stunned with effortless belts all while grooving to her own nostalgic hit.
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: Omar Apollo delivers suave ACL performance despite vocal hiccups
The stage lit up in various colorful lights and letters spelling out “OMAR APOLLO” appeared on the screen behind the singer. When he took the Miller Lite stage, Apollo did the signature Michael Jackson spin before he tilted his head back, opened up his arms and soaked in the applause.
Comments / 0