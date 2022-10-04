ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailytexan.com

Ewers lifts offense to full potential in 49-0 Red River Rivalry shutout

With redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers’ return to the field, the Texas offense showed how dangerous it can be when all of its pieces are in place. Saturday marked the starting quarterback’s first time in action since suffering an injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Paired with solid performances from the offensive line and skill position players, Ewers and the Texas offense consistently gashed Oklahoma’s defense, resulting in a 49-0 victory at the Cotton Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Red River Shutout: Texas tramples Oklahoma 49-0

The Sooners didn’t gain an ounce of momentum in Texas’ 49-0 pounding of Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown. Head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press Monday that the Sooners like to score fast. However, without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma looked frantic and flustered while sprinting down the field.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Opponents to Watch: Oklahoma

After a decisive win against West Virginia at home, the Texas Longhorns look to win one of the biggest rivalry games of the year, the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. Though both teams enter Saturday’s game unranked, they each feature some of the best players in the Big 12. Here are four players to watch from the Oklahoma Sooners:
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
City
Spring, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT should provide a separate weight room for women

Gregory Gym, the Recreational Sports Center and Belmont Hall are just a few of UT’s recreational sports facilities that are open to all students, but not everyone may feel welcome at them. According to a survey conducted by FitRated, almost 65% of women avoid the gym due to fear of judgment. At a school where the undergraduate population is mostly women, many students may not feel secure working out at UT facilities.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy