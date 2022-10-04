ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailytexan.com

Ewers lifts offense to full potential in 49-0 Red River Rivalry shutout

With redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers’ return to the field, the Texas offense showed how dangerous it can be when all of its pieces are in place. Saturday marked the starting quarterback’s first time in action since suffering an injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Paired with solid performances from the offensive line and skill position players, Ewers and the Texas offense consistently gashed Oklahoma’s defense, resulting in a 49-0 victory at the Cotton Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Red River Shutout: Texas tramples Oklahoma 49-0

The Sooners didn’t gain an ounce of momentum in Texas’ 49-0 pounding of Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown. Head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press Monday that the Sooners like to score fast. However, without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma looked frantic and flustered while sprinting down the field.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Opponents to Watch: Oklahoma

After a decisive win against West Virginia at home, the Texas Longhorns look to win one of the biggest rivalry games of the year, the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. Though both teams enter Saturday’s game unranked, they each feature some of the best players in the Big 12. Here are four players to watch from the Oklahoma Sooners:
NORMAN, OK
thedailytexan.com

Keys to the Game: Oklahoma

This year’s Red River Rivalry is a rare one. Texas and Oklahoma have underperformed so far this season and need wins to stay alive in the race for a Big 12 championship. Both teams also have question marks at quarterback: Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to return after missing the last three games, and the Sooners have yet to announce a starter. Redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to TCU, prompting redshirt junior Davis Beville to fill in for the remainder of the game. No matter who gears up for the Sooners, expect Saturday’s matchup to be another close one.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Dallas, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
thedailytexan.com

Prepare for the Red River Rivalry with The Daily Texan’s OU weekend playlist

It is finally time for Longhorns fans to grab their cowboy boots and burnt orange clothing in preparation for this year’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. The UT and OU rivalry runs deep on both sides, so fans must be well-equipped for a weekend of intense highs and lows. The Daily Texan compiled a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT should provide a separate weight room for women

Gregory Gym, the Recreational Sports Center and Belmont Hall are just a few of UT’s recreational sports facilities that are open to all students, but not everyone may feel welcome at them. According to a survey conducted by FitRated, almost 65% of women avoid the gym due to fear of judgment. At a school where the undergraduate population is mostly women, many students may not feel secure working out at UT facilities.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Best record stores for Longhorn audiophiles

Over the past several years, the retro appeal of vinyl has sparked a resurgence of popularity and demand, making it a valued medium of music among collectors. For seekers of high-fidelity sound quality or even just a physical copy of their favorite album, record stores often resemble a music enthusiast’s paradise.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
thedailytexan.com

UT-Austin recognized as 8th largest producer of tenured faculty in the U.S.

UT-Austin produces the eighth largest quantity of tenured or tenure-track faculty members of any U.S. university, with UT doctoral graduates making up approximately 2% of the academic workforce, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder. Published Sept. 21, the study focuses on how various factors,...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy