D-backs’ Merrill Kelly to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly will be a part of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Kelly joins a stacked roster of commitments that includes Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Wrapping up the Diamondbacks’ 2022 season
The 2022 season is over. There were ups. There were downs. A wild walk-off on Opening Day. A remarkable scoreless innings streak. And a top prospect debut. It was an adventurous season. After a dreadful 2021 campaign, the Diamondbacks bounced back with a respectable 74-88 record, an improvement of 22...
Cardinals offense must play stingy vs. turnover-hungry Eagles
TEMPE — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense have been the main starting points when it comes to describing the team’s success this season. And while Hurts is playing at an MVP level in an offense tailormade for Philadelphia’s weapons, the defense deserves just as much credit for setting the tone on the other end.
Kicker problems: Cardinals’ Matt Prater, Eagles’ Jake Elliott reportedly out
The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles will have two sets of fresh legs for their Week 5 meetup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. And not under the best of circumstances. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game due to a hip injury, according to head...
Arizona Cardinals release TE Maxx Williams
Arizona Cardinals veteran tight end Maxx Williams was cut by the team Friday without a corresponding move announced. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped out at 23 snaps this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Williams, a blocking specialist, did not record a catch.
Jerry Colangelo on how the next Phoenix Suns owner can succeed
Jerry Colangelo, the former owner the Phoenix Suns and the man who helped bring many of the Valley’s professional sports team to Phoenix, has some advice for whoever becomes the new owner, or owners, of the Phoenix Suns: operate with integrity. Colangelo, who brought the NBA franchise to the...
Behind Enemy Lines: Jalen Hurts not overlooking Cardinals after Eagles media did
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. QB Jalen Hurts makes sure to not overlook Cardinals after Philadelphia media did. By Arizona Sports. Philadelphia reporters peppered quarterback Jalen Hurts with questions about his Manningcast appearing, fame...
Cardinals activate CB Antonio Hamilton, place LB Nick Vigil on reserve
The Arizona Cardinals activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton and placed inside linebacker Nick Vigil on injured reserved among a series of moves made Saturday. Arizona also signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad.
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles hope to extend NFL’s hottest start in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The...
ASU football to debut sunrise-inspired tan uniforms vs. Washington
Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
Injuries to Johnson, Payne allow Phoenix Suns extended look at depth
PHOENIX — The good news for the Phoenix Suns on Friday is that the reevaluation point for injuries to forward Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cam Payne (right finger sprain) is one week, meaning it’s still in the cards for them to be OK by the regular-season opener 12 days later.
ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks 2 Arizonans as 1st-round NFL Draft prospects
ESPN’s Todd McShay ranked his top 32 NFL draft prospects on Wednesday and two have Arizona ties. First, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson ranked fifth on McShay’s list. The 6-foot, 220-pound back grew up in Tucson and attended Salpointe Catholic High School. At Texas, Robinson has 30...
Cardinals’ new black helmets to make regular-season debut vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals will be rocking a brand new look for the very first time in the regular season on Sunday. The Cardinals will be donning their black alternate uniforms with their new black helmets against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. This won’t be the first time the...
