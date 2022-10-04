ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Merrill Kelly to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly will be a part of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Kelly joins a stacked roster of commitments that includes Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals release TE Maxx Williams

Arizona Cardinals veteran tight end Maxx Williams was cut by the team Friday without a corresponding move announced. Williams appeared in the first four games of the year but topped out at 23 snaps this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Williams, a blocking specialist, did not record a catch.
Arizona Sports

ASU football to debut sunrise-inspired tan uniforms vs. Washington

Arizona State football will debut their tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once, this Saturday for a home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

