goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders to compete twice at the June Stewart Invitational this weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a late fall schedule addition, Middle Tennessee women's tennis will play in the June Stewart Invitational from Oct. 7-9 at Vanderbilt University. The Blue Raiders will only play on two days of the event: Friday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 9. On Friday, MTSU's lineup...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders finish Trinity Forest Invitational with under-par round
DALLAS, Texas — Middle Tennessee men's golf finished the Trinity Forest Invitational with a 6-under performance Tuesday, combining for a total score of 282 on the final day of the event. Kevin Jegers led MTSU with a 68 (-4) in the third round. Jegers recorded seven birdies in the...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Blast Bevill State to Move to 4-0
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After handling business this past weekend, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders moved to 4-0 this fall with a 27-0 win over the Bevill State Community College Bears on Wednesday evening at Blue Raider Softball Field. Dating back to Sunday's 37-1 one-sided triumph against Jackson State Community College, MTSU has outscored its opponents 64-1 across its past two matchups, and 78-10 over the fall campaign.
goblueraiders.com
Edlin named Conference USA Player of the Week
DALLAS - Taylor Edlin has been named the Blenders Eyewear Conference USA Women's Golf Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office today. Edlin led the Blue Raiders with an 11th place finish at Old Dominion's Evie Odom Invitational over the weekend. Edlin recorded 13 birdies during the...
