MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After handling business this past weekend, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders moved to 4-0 this fall with a 27-0 win over the Bevill State Community College Bears on Wednesday evening at Blue Raider Softball Field. Dating back to Sunday's 37-1 one-sided triumph against Jackson State Community College, MTSU has outscored its opponents 64-1 across its past two matchups, and 78-10 over the fall campaign.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO