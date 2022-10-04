ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Raiders Blast Bevill State to Move to 4-0

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After handling business this past weekend, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders moved to 4-0 this fall with a 27-0 win over the Bevill State Community College Bears on Wednesday evening at Blue Raider Softball Field. Dating back to Sunday's 37-1 one-sided triumph against Jackson State Community College, MTSU has outscored its opponents 64-1 across its past two matchups, and 78-10 over the fall campaign.
Edlin named Conference USA Player of the Week

DALLAS - Taylor Edlin has been named the Blenders Eyewear Conference USA Women's Golf Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office today. Edlin led the Blue Raiders with an 11th place finish at Old Dominion's Evie Odom Invitational over the weekend. Edlin recorded 13 birdies during the...
