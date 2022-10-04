Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
thedailytexan.com
Best record stores for Longhorn audiophiles
Over the past several years, the retro appeal of vinyl has sparked a resurgence of popularity and demand, making it a valued medium of music among collectors. For seekers of high-fidelity sound quality or even just a physical copy of their favorite album, record stores often resemble a music enthusiast’s paradise.
thedailytexan.com
UT should provide a separate weight room for women
Gregory Gym, the Recreational Sports Center and Belmont Hall are just a few of UT’s recreational sports facilities that are open to all students, but not everyone may feel welcome at them. According to a survey conducted by FitRated, almost 65% of women avoid the gym due to fear of judgment. At a school where the undergraduate population is mostly women, many students may not feel secure working out at UT facilities.
thedailytexan.com
Ewers lifts offense to full potential in 49-0 Red River Rivalry shutout
With redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers’ return to the field, the Texas offense showed how dangerous it can be when all of its pieces are in place. Saturday marked the starting quarterback’s first time in action since suffering an injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Paired with solid performances from the offensive line and skill position players, Ewers and the Texas offense consistently gashed Oklahoma’s defense, resulting in a 49-0 victory at the Cotton Bowl.
thedailytexan.com
Opponents to Watch: Oklahoma
After a decisive win against West Virginia at home, the Texas Longhorns look to win one of the biggest rivalry games of the year, the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. Though both teams enter Saturday’s game unranked, they each feature some of the best players in the Big 12. Here are four players to watch from the Oklahoma Sooners:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailytexan.com
Texas soccer explodes in the second half, scoring 4 goals in 14 minutes to win 4-0
In what looked like a game where neither team could score, Texas turned up the heat in the waning moments of the second half. The Longhorns scored four goals in a 14-minute span, finding their footing against a rugged Kansas State defense for a 4-0 victory. The first half felt...
thedailytexan.com
UT-Austin recognized as 8th largest producer of tenured faculty in the U.S.
UT-Austin produces the eighth largest quantity of tenured or tenure-track faculty members of any U.S. university, with UT doctoral graduates making up approximately 2% of the academic workforce, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder. Published Sept. 21, the study focuses on how various factors,...
Comments / 0