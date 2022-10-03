ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Akon On Nick Cannon’s Having Multiple Baby Mamas:”They’re All Happy!”

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

Source: Justin Englehardt / Radio One


Akon is sharing his thoughts on Nick Cannon ‘s having children with multiple women and he seems to be in support! He tapped in with The Morning Hustle to drop off his new single, “Enjoy That” which is available now on all platforms.  While here, he talked about why he turned down being a cast member on
Real Housewives Of Atlanta as well as his views on Nick Cannon’s family choices and more.

Lore’l : I think we see that now because a lot of people talk about Diddy’s relationships what he got going on and Nick Cannon but you’ve been doing this for quite some time- your whole life and no one comes at you  you.

Akon : It’s different because it comes second nature because its my culture, right. Now when you talk about somebody like Nick for instance,  amazing man. He does for all of them. Not only does he take care of them, but he take’s care his kids he takes care of their families. They’re all happy. So it was like what is the problem?

Headkrack : But then also some people look at it like, just imagine trying to make more than one woman happy at the same time because of all the things that come with you know, being in a singular relationship. What does that even truly look like?

Akon : First, you can’t base your relationships around sex. Nevertheless, Sex is a bonus, sex is how you express the love you may have for the person. But if sex becomes the nucleus of your relationships, especially in this day and age, where six has no value the relationship will fail.

Akon went deeper into his views on relationships and why he feels monogamy is unrealistic for many relationships. Listen below.

