Goddess1del
4d ago
he's doing what he can to make a needed difference in his neighborhood. I truly applaud this effort. Time for a solidified front against crime!
Prayer walk in Conway aims to lift up law-enforcement personnel
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A prayer walk was held Saturday morning in Conway as part of the national Faith and Blue Weekend. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Conway Police Department helped organize the event, which began at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. According to an event website, National Faith […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
WJCL
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
WJCL
Man killed in South Carolina while performing handstand on hotel balcony during hurricane
A man was killed in South Carolina after falling from a hotel balcony while trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian. Markell Hope, 34, of Ohio, fell from the 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off 5K organizers hope for larger crowd at 'family friendly' race
Organizers of the Loris Bog-Off 5K are hoping for an even better crowd of runners this year. “Last year we had 86,” said Ashley Cowan, interim director of Horry County Parks and Recreation. The inaugural run in 2021 took the place of the original “Chicken Run” through downtown Loris,...
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
WMBF
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said an off-field incident involving students during Friday night’s high school football game between South Florence and Wilson led to the game being called early. Florence School District 1 said Saturday that the incident stemmed from an altercation between two students near the...
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Person killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near mile-marker 177 when a 2010 Dodge Journey traveling north went off the road and hit a tree Master Trooper […]
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a...
WMBF
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
Traffic, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery at Red Springs meeting
RED SPRINGS —“Every day I see people speeding,” said Mayor Edward Henderson. Speed, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery occup
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
