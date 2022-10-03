Read full article on original website
SFist
Pile of Poop Prominently Placed In Political Pamphlet Now Arriving In SF Mailboxes
The latest SF political mailer drops a provocation in the old San Francisco street poop debates, and it’s largely paid for by a union that may gain some members under a Department of Sanitation and Streets. The San Francisco street poop discourse has long been effective clickbait for the...
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece
Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
Oakland rally calls for Nikki Fortunato Bas to resign
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands. Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl […]
SFist
Richmond Mayor Tells Homeless to Camp In Front of Political Rivals’ Houses, Gives Out Their Addresses
Here's a political dirty trick we haven’t seen before, though now it’s drawing comparisons to Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt; the mayor of Richmond revealed the home addresses of city councilmembers, and told RV dwellers to set up camp in front of those officials’ houses.
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
Homeless residents along Wood St. may get access to other land
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency’s property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing is done. Oakland City […]
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event
Shouting matches at a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates—Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez or San Jose Councilmember... The post San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event appeared first on San José Spotlight.
indybay.org
Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll
Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
KTVU FOX 2
Faith leader urges Oaklanders to vote in new leadership to stop the violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the wake of a recent uptick in deadly crimes in Oakland, a faith leader held a rally Wednesday evening to urge people to take action. Bishop Bob Jackson said major changes are needed to bring some peace to the community. His message to Oaklanders---they can not...
A’s Hope for Stadium Deal Before Officials Leave Office
With each passing day, the timeline for the A’s to strike a deal to stay in Oakland gets tighter. The team is hoping to secure a deal by the end of the year, before mayor Libby Schaaf, who has championed the A’s proposed $12 billion waterfront development, and two city council members who have supported the project leave office.
sfstandard.com
New State Law Opens Up Permits For SF’s Street Food Vendors. Now Comes the Hard Part
Gregorio Valencia and Griselda Torres operate a street food stand on the sidewalk close to Fisherman’s Wharf, which on rare clear days offers a direct view of the iconic Alcatraz Island. Torres stands on one side of their setup slicing up chunks of vibrant fruit dressed with lime, Tajin...
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
beyondchron.org
What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?
San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
sfstandard.com
‘Hostage Situation’: SF Drug Rehabs Threaten Closure, Beg City for a Bailout
Two local nonprofits that run a conglomerate of addiction rehabs are shutting down some of their programs just months after the city awarded them emergency funding to prevent their collapse. Baker Places and Positive Resource Center (PRC), two related nonprofits focused on addiction recovery, notified the city that they intend...
SFist
Caltrain Mulling Plans For a Huge Housing Development On What Is Currently 20 Acres of Often Empty Tracks
Caltrain and property owner Prologis may resurrect an Ed Lee-era plan to turn 20 acres of SoMa and Mission Bay railyard into a “mixed-use development” full of housing, retail, and the new electrified Caltrain tracks. One of the biggest hot potatoes in San Francisco politics right now is...
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
