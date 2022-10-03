ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFist

Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece

Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
KRON4 News

Oakland rally calls for Nikki Fortunato Bas to resign

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands. Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl […]
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
KRON4 News

Homeless residents along Wood St. may get access to other land

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency’s property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing is done. Oakland City […]
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event

Shouting matches at a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates—Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez or San Jose Councilmember... The post San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event appeared first on San José Spotlight.
indybay.org

Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll

Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
Front Office Sports

A’s Hope for Stadium Deal Before Officials Leave Office

With each passing day, the timeline for the A’s to strike a deal to stay in Oakland gets tighter. The team is hoping to secure a deal by the end of the year, before mayor Libby Schaaf, who has championed the A’s proposed $12 billion waterfront development, and two city council members who have supported the project leave office.
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
beyondchron.org

What’s Really Behind San Francisco’s Troubles?

San Francisco has troubles. This is not news to Tenderloin or SOMA residents, to regular readers of my stories on open drug markets or to Twitter followers of @Twolfrecovery or @bettersoma. The San Francisco Chronicle ran several stories on a June poll confirming that most San Franciscans share this negative perception.
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
