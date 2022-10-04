ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
Rowland, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Rowland, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WRAL News

Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
LUMBERTON, NC
wfxb.com

Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence

Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Violent Crime#Unc Health Lumberton
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
DUNN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police make arrest in armed robbery case

The Pinehurst Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery case. The robbery took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. “A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a statement on social media on Oct. 7. “Additional arrests are expected.”
PINEHURST, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for cocaine, opiates, sheriff says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Person killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near mile-marker 177 when a 2010 Dodge Journey traveling north went off the road and hit a tree Master Trooper […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy