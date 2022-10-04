Read full article on original website
35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Family members told deputies that they last spoke with Brittney Funderburk at her home on Highway 207 just before noon on Sept. 19. Funderburk is described as 5...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man in connection with shooting
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls. Anyone with information about […]
31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence
Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
Burglar shot while trying to break into woman's home, Harnett County Sheriff's Office says
A woman shot a suspected burglar when he tried to get into her home, Harnett County deputies said.
1 injured, 1 dead in Fayetteville shooting, police investigating
One person injured and another is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Fayetteville.
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
Pinehurst Police make arrest in armed robbery case
The Pinehurst Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery case. The robbery took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. “A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a statement on social media on Oct. 7. “Additional arrests are expected.”
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
Moore County man arrested for cocaine, opiates, sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old dies from overdose, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County mother was arrested Wednesday after a 3-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in March, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ana Latoria Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to deputies. Deputies responded March 16 to a […]
Person killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near mile-marker 177 when a 2010 Dodge Journey traveling north went off the road and hit a tree Master Trooper […]
