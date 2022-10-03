Read full article on original website
bctv.org
BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners
BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to be once again hosting the Shirk Award event, and are...
bctv.org
Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne
In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-6-22
Weekly County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting from Thursday, October 6, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
ELDER LAW & MEDICAID 101
Learn everything you need to know about planning for your family or yourself. For over 70 years every attorney at Antanavage Farbiarz has been providing clients with legal solutions that meet their needs. As a result, each client is assured an attorney who gives guidance and fast results in a stress free environment.
bctv.org
MG Architects, Berks History Center Celebrate Life and Legacy of Frederick A. Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Greene Architects, Ltd. (MGA) partnered with Berks History Center (BHC) to celebrate the 135th birthday of their founder, Frederick A. Muhlenberg, FAIA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. The event commenced with a presentation from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
lebtown.com
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility
The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
bctv.org
THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development
In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past
Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
bctv.org
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
bctv.org
Reading Parking Authority Launches Gateless Garages
RE/MAX of Reading Wins National Award for “Extraordinary Customer Service”. Attendees at Kevin Hart event among first to use new system. READING, Pa. —Ticket holders attending tonight’s Kevin Hart event at the Santander Arena may be surprised to find entrance and exit gates have been removed from several downtown parking garages. The Reading Parking Authority announced today that it is launching a new gateless entrance/exit system at the Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages, which are located closest to the arena. The garages were outfitted with the gateless technology in late September after successful beta testing last spring at the Authority’s 4th & Cherry location.
bctv.org
Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery 10-3-22
Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery is spotlighted by Ann Steffel, Our Town Foundation Board Member, and Karla Jenson, Arts Chairperson, on Berks Arts. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
Central Pa. winery, brewery releasing collaborative ale this weekend
Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim, Lancaster County, and the Mount Gretna Craft Brewery team are holding a special release from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-ever collaboration called “A Waltz to Remember.” It will take place at the brewery, located at 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
chestercounty.com
Kennett Brewfest draws 80+ breweries, capacity crowd
Photo by Richard L. Gaw Kennett Square once again played host to the 25th Kennett Brewfest on Oct. 1, before a capacity crowd gathered at the Genesis Building parking lot. The five-hour event gathered together the tastes of more than 80 different craft breweries from all over the southeastern Pennsylvania region.
bctv.org
Vox Philia Performs Annelies
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Vox Philia presents the local premiere of English composer James Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” Setting Melanie Challenger’s text based on the diary of Anne Frank, this is the work’s first complete performance in Berks County. The performance takes place at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom in Wyomissing.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
