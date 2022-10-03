Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners
BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to be once again hosting the Shirk Award event, and are...
bctv.org
THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development
In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
bctv.org
Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne
In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
bctv.org
MG Architects, Berks History Center Celebrate Life and Legacy of Frederick A. Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Greene Architects, Ltd. (MGA) partnered with Berks History Center (BHC) to celebrate the 135th birthday of their founder, Frederick A. Muhlenberg, FAIA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. The event commenced with a presentation from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
bctv.org
Vox Philia Performs Annelies
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Vox Philia presents the local premiere of English composer James Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” Setting Melanie Challenger’s text based on the diary of Anne Frank, this is the work’s first complete performance in Berks County. The performance takes place at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom in Wyomissing.
Reading Police and local churches team up for ‘National Faith & Blue Weekend’
The Reading Police Department, in partnership with the Police Chaplains, invite the City of Reading community to participate in National Faith & Blue weekend, with a special event at City Park on Sunday, October 9 from 1-4pm. The event will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The outdoor...
bctv.org
Alvernia University Announces Board Changes
Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past
Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
bctv.org
Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22
BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
bctv.org
Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery 10-3-22
Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery is spotlighted by Ann Steffel, Our Town Foundation Board Member, and Karla Jenson, Arts Chairperson, on Berks Arts. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-6-22
Weekly County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting from Thursday, October 6, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo
Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Evidentiary Hearing 10-3-22
The City of Reading City Council held an Evidentiary Hearing on October 3, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Special Budget Meeting 10-3-22
The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting regarding the 2023 budget on October 3, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Comments / 0