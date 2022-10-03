ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners

BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to be once again hosting the Shirk Award event, and are...
READING, PA
bctv.org

THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development

In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
READING, PA
bctv.org

Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne

In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
bctv.org

LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Vox Philia Performs Annelies

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, Vox Philia presents the local premiere of English composer James Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” Setting Melanie Challenger’s text based on the diary of Anne Frank, this is the work’s first complete performance in Berks County. The performance takes place at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom in Wyomissing.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia University Announces Board Changes

Alvernia announces updates to the university’s board of trustees and leadership for the 2022-23 academic year. Former GTS-Welco Partner Michael J. Caron, former Caron Treatment Center President & CEO Doug Tieman and First Energy Corp. Regional Manager for External Affairs David H. Turner earn appointments to the board. In addition, Custom Processing Services President and Owner Gregory J. Shemanski was named chairperson, and Penske Vice President for Community Engagement Michael A. Duff as vice chairperson.
READING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Chambers
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past

Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
READING, PA
bctv.org

Teen Writing Club, Community Food Drive, The Forge Forum, and More 10-4-22

BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains and T.E.E.N.S Coordinator, Henry Calvo, discuss the latest events and activities of BCAP, on Berks Community Action Program. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery 10-3-22

Our Town Foundation’s Hamburg Art Gallery is spotlighted by Ann Steffel, Our Town Foundation Board Member, and Karla Jenson, Arts Chairperson, on Berks Arts. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
HAMBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rize#County Connection#Racism#Hispanic Heritage Month#Penn State Berks
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-6-22

Weekly County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ Meeting from Thursday, October 6, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo

Restoring Hope of Berks County will be hosting a Houseplant & Artisan Gift Bingo on Sunday, October 16th at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountainview Road, Reading PA. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and Bingo starts at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on-line at Houseplant & Artisan Gift BINGO Tickets, Sun, Oct 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite. Questions about the event can be directed to [email protected].
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Evidentiary Hearing 10-3-22

The City of Reading City Council held an Evidentiary Hearing on October 3, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks property transformed into public nature preserve

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading City Council Special Budget Meeting 10-3-22

The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting regarding the 2023 budget on October 3, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy