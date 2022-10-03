Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reportedHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainmentDavid HeitzAurora, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasmNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson 'dinged up' shoulder on Sunday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, QB Russell Wilson "dinged up" his shoulder during his Week 4 game and will be limited in practice ahead of TNF in Week 5. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Concerns for Wilson's injury probably shouldn't be too high if he is still expected...
fantasypros.com
Andy Isabella waived by Arizona Tuesday
Isabella has appeared in two games this season, catching two of his five targets for 21 yards. The 25-year-old is in his fourth NFL season and will now be subject to waivers. The former UMass product should latch on with a wide receiver needy team hoping he can return to the form he had in 2020, but he will likely not hold any fantasy value this season.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers Wednesday notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Week 5 vs. Broncos
With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines is expected to play a bigger role in the Indianapolis offense. However, he is likely to share snaps and touches with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, with the latter expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. This news makes Hines a solid option for the flex spot for fantasy managers, especially in PPR formats. Jackson and Lindsay are somewhat harder to trust, given the uncertainty surrounding their roles. Jackson is ranked much higher in FantasyPros ECR and is priced significantly higher on DFS platforms, so he is the consensus RB to target after Hines, at least for this week.
fantasypros.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) 'making progress'
Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wan'Dale Robinson is making progress and the Giants will see where is at on Thursday. (Dan Duggan on Twitter) The Giants are already down Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury, so the wide receiver room is extremely banged up. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is also making progress and Daboll said the team will also see where he is at on Thursday ahead of Sunday's international game against the Packers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST tallies two turnovers in Week 4
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST allowed 246 passing yards, 131 rushing yards, and 24 points in a win over Houston in Week 4. They recorded two interceptions, five passes defensed, and four sacks. Fantasy Impact:. The defense overall had a fine day outside of the 75 yard touchdown run allowed to...
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor: Colts have not decided if he will be able to play
The Colts have yet to determine if Jonathan Taylor will be able to play Thursday against Denver. Head coach Frank Reich stated the team is hopeful and they do not believe it will get worse if he plays on it. (Zak Keefer on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Taylor suffered an...
Veteran NFL Running Back Passed On Saints Opportunity
After Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury, Latavius Murray bolted for Denver. But according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, the veteran running back had a spot waiting for him on New Orleans' roster. Per Underhill, "The Saints offered Latavius Murray a spot on the 53-man roster yesterday, according to a source....
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared, could be activated soon
Brian Robinson Jr. has been medically cleared and will be activated from the injured list at some point in the next three weeks, according to head coach Ron Rivera. (Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The exact words used by Rivera were that Robinson will "start his clock" to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Dallas Goedert hauls in five catches in Week 4 win
Goedert continues to be one of QB Jalen Hurts primary options in a much improved passing offense, posting at least five receptions and 70 receiving yards in two of his last three contests. The tight end should once again feast in a very friendly Week 5 road contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Goedert can be plugged into lineups with confidence.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts rushes for touchdown in Week 4 win
Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 204 passing yards and one interception while also carrying the ball 16 times for 38 rushing yards and one touchdown in the Eagles' 29-21 Week 4 win over the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Hurts made the most of his opportunities in a...
fantasypros.com
Caleb Huntley signed by the Falcons to the active roster
Huntley was elevated from the practice squad prior to the Falcons' Week 4 win over the Browns. The 24-year-old registered 56 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries Sunday. With Cordarrelle Patterson landing on IR Monday, Huntley figures to back up rookie Tyler Allgeier for the time being.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan passes for 356 yards in Week 4 loss to Titans
Matt Ryan completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 356 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also losing one fumble in the Colts' 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Titans. Ryan turned in an efficient performance behind center for a Colts offense unable to rely on their ground game Sunday, finishing with a 73.0% completion percentage and 13.2 yards per completion in the contest. The veteran signal-caller has done admirably while still lacking an established weapon in the passing game so far in Indianapolis. Ryan will face a much stiffer test in a Week 5 road contest against a Denver Broncos defense allowing just 170.8 passing yards per game, fifth fewest in the NFL, slotting the veteran into the low-end QB2 range.
fantasypros.com
Tutu Atwell inactive for Monday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is inactive for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The little-used wide receiver is a healthy scratch for the divisional battle against the 49ers. Tutu has not played special teams this season and has drawn zero targets on his 12 snaps. Tutu should not be on fantasy radars outside of deep dynasty leagues. The Rams promoted two players from the practice squad this afternoon, one of them being Malcolm Brown, who will take Tutu's spot on the active list.
fantasypros.com
Arik Armstead (foot) active for Monday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead is for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. (David Lombardi on Twitter) The 49ers get some good news on Monday night as their star defensive tackle will be active for what could prove to be a pivotal matchup in the NFC West. Armstead missed the first two practices of the week before logging a limited session on Saturday, coming into Monday night as a true game-time decision. Despite the slow start and the injury, Armstead remains a DT2 option for those who have him plugged into lineups for tonight’s matchup.
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell scores 16 points in preseason debut with Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), five assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes of Wednesday's 113-112 loss to the 76ers. Mitchell looked good in his first game with Cleveland on Wednesday, as he was able to score at will with the majority of the starters on the floor. The shooting guard will now be playing beside All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who should do a great job facilitating the offense, but he may take some scoring opportunities away from Mitchell. This Cleveland team as a whole should be very solid, so it may take some time to figure out the exact roles, but Spida should be one of the top, if not the top, options in this offense for the entirety of the season. Expect the sixth-year pro, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, to see a slight dip in production but remain an elite fantasy option.
fantasypros.com
Devin Booker drops 22 points on Lakers Wednesday
Devin Booker scored 22 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3PT), grabbed three rebounds and tallied one assist in 25 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 win over the Lakers. It wasn't the most efficient night for Booker, but he still put up big numbers in Wednesday's preseason game. Speaking of big numbers, the shooting guard averaged 26.8 points, five rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season as the top option in this Phoenix offense. He should once again be the go-to guy this season on one of the better teams in the league, which is always a recipe for elite fantasy production. Expect him to have another All-Star caliber season after securing his supermax extension over the offseason.
Comments / 0