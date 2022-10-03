Donovan Mitchell recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), five assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes of Wednesday's 113-112 loss to the 76ers. Mitchell looked good in his first game with Cleveland on Wednesday, as he was able to score at will with the majority of the starters on the floor. The shooting guard will now be playing beside All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who should do a great job facilitating the offense, but he may take some scoring opportunities away from Mitchell. This Cleveland team as a whole should be very solid, so it may take some time to figure out the exact roles, but Spida should be one of the top, if not the top, options in this offense for the entirety of the season. Expect the sixth-year pro, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, to see a slight dip in production but remain an elite fantasy option.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO