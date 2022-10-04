Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale moneyMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market heads toward equilibriumMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him
Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall. Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a ...
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
In SEC football, a coach who can be fired next September should be fired today | Opinion
Firing a second-year coach in the SEC isn't new, and it beats kicking the can to the following September. So what should Auburn do with Bryan Harsin?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
UW Offers Utah Receiver from Same HS That Provided Nacua
Roger Saleapaga is taller and leaner than the former Husky.
RELATED PEOPLE
Preps to Pros: Is Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson the next Lamar Jackson?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss if Kansas State commit Avery Jackson can be the next Lamar Jackson.
BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Jacob Lacey transferring from Notre Dame
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will transfer from Notre Dame. The senior talent will finish his career elsewhere following a redshirt this season in South Bend. Lacey turned heads earlier this fall with a terrific performance against Cal. He finished with a career-best five...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ACC football power rankings: Clemson solidifies top spot, chaos reigns in ugly bottom half of conference
In a matchup of the top-two teams in last week’s ACC power rankings, Clemson defeated NC State 30-20, sending a message as to who runs the league. D.J. Uiagalelei was once again fantastic, as the Tigers converted two NC State turnovers into 10 points which proved to be the difference maker in the top 10 matchup.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule
Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Preps to Pros: Kansas bringing in speed with their 2023 recruiting class
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss the Jayhawks' plan to add speed as a main facet of their 2023 recruiting class.
The Insider: Latest on UT quarterbacks and some perspective on the Red River Shootout
In this week's edition of The Insider, we zero in on UT's quarterback situation and some perspective on the Red River Shootout.
athleticbusiness.com
Fired Wisconsin Coach Chryst Accepts Reduced Buyout, But Power 5 Still In Deep
Former University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, the school said Monday. As reported by ESPN, Chryst, who was fired Sunday following a 2-3 start to the season, had more than $20 million left on a contract structured to pay him through January 2027. However, athletic director Chris McIntosh said Sunday that Chryst had agreed to take a reduced buyout, while not revealing the specifics.
Comments / 0