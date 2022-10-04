ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

First look: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. After dropping their first 2 games of the season, the Falcons evened their...
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN analyst shares biggest concern about Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-2 after getting beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 on Sunday night. One ESPN analyst shared what he feels is the biggest concern for the team. Booger McFarland spoke on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game....
The Spun

Bucs Reveal Why Tom Brady Missed Today's Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 5. This past Sunday night, Brady suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's a rotator cuff injury. Well, it turns out Brady isn't just...
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC comments on dangerous situation involving player

After it was revealed that Cameron Brate suffered a concussion, questions immediately arose pertaining to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL, and the collective concussion protocol that seemingly didn’t protect Brate. This is due to the events that led after the hit that supposedly gave Brate the concussion, in...
The Associated Press

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. “He’s pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game and been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, you know, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. He would probably be a game-time decision.
FOX Sports

Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
CBS Sports

NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Tom Brady, Bucs snap Falcons' perfect ATS mark; Dolphins cover with Teddy Bridgewater

And just like that, the first month of the NFL season is in the books. The first two weeks were a pretty shaky start to the season, but we've turned things around to cap off the month, so we're just going to say that we were still dusting off some preseason rust. Over the last two weeks, my locks have gone 6-3-1 ATS and we're coming off a Week 4 slate that had no shortage of drama. Buffalo was able to rally from a 20-3 deficit and give us a push against Baltimore and we even had an adrenaline-pumping cover (Vikings -2.5) in London that survived thanks to an international double-doink.
