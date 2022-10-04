Read full article on original website
Related
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles misses practice for personal reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was not in attendance for Wednesday’s practice, due to personal reasons (via team writer Scott Smith). Bowles is expected back at practice Thursday as the Bucs prepare for Sunday’s Week 5 home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Harold Goodwin, the Bucs’...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
First look: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. After dropping their first 2 games of the season, the Falcons evened their...
ESPN analyst shares biggest concern about Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-2 after getting beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 on Sunday night. One ESPN analyst shared what he feels is the biggest concern for the team. Booger McFarland spoke on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game....
Bucs Reveal Why Tom Brady Missed Today's Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 5. This past Sunday night, Brady suffered a minor injury to his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's a rotator cuff injury. Well, it turns out Brady isn't just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC comments on dangerous situation involving player
After it was revealed that Cameron Brate suffered a concussion, questions immediately arose pertaining to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL, and the collective concussion protocol that seemingly didn’t protect Brate. This is due to the events that led after the hit that supposedly gave Brate the concussion, in...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: Tom Brady, 3 others miss practice Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their initial injury reports for Sunday’s game, and there’s big news on both sides. For the Bucs, quarterback Tom Brady missed Wednesday’s practice with multiple injuries to his right (throwing) shoulder and one of the fingers on that hand.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. “He’s pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game and been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, you know, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. He would probably be a game-time decision.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons will have to adjust their strategy at the running back position this week. With Cordarrelle Patterson sidelined after injuring his knee, who will be the biggest beneficiary of playing time?
The SF Giants odds for the first overall pick in next year’s draft
With the season over, we now know the SF Giants odds to have a top-six pick in the 2023 MLB Draft in the first MLB draft lottery.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Tom Brady, Bucs snap Falcons' perfect ATS mark; Dolphins cover with Teddy Bridgewater
And just like that, the first month of the NFL season is in the books. The first two weeks were a pretty shaky start to the season, but we've turned things around to cap off the month, so we're just going to say that we were still dusting off some preseason rust. Over the last two weeks, my locks have gone 6-3-1 ATS and we're coming off a Week 4 slate that had no shortage of drama. Buffalo was able to rally from a 20-3 deficit and give us a push against Baltimore and we even had an adrenaline-pumping cover (Vikings -2.5) in London that survived thanks to an international double-doink.
NFL・
Comments / 0