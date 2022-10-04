ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 0

East Carteret 29, Pinetown Northside 22

Fayetteville Pine Forest 24, Fayetteville Sanford 21

Jacksonville White Oak 20, Croatan 14

Laney 45, West Brunswick 29

New Hanover County 33, Wilmington Ashley 0

North Brunswick 15, Topsail 12

Pender County 58, South Columbus 18

Reidsville 19, Walkertown 6

Rocky Point Trask 28, West Columbus 7

Wilmington Laney 45, West Brunswick 29

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington  5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 8 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday. It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth. Farmville Central has rattled off four […]
FARMVILLE, NC
