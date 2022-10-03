Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Kim Kardashian banned from peddling crypto and fined US$1.26 million as the SEC cracks down on influencer scams
There has been no shortage of celebrities shilling various obscure token projects to the millions of their followers in the heydays of crypto last year, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulator chose to make an example of none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2021, the world's most visible "influencer" personality shared promo stories about one EthereumMax project (in no way affiliated with the creators of the world's second most popular cryptocurrency), urging them to get in on the game.
cryptopotato.com
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
With Kim Kardashian Fined $1.3 Million for Crypto Promotion, Which Other Celebs Could Be in Trouble?
With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million for illegally promoting a junk crypto investment, there’s an obvious question in the air: which blockchain-loving celebrity will be next? Kardashian’s charges stem from a post shared on her Instagram Story in June 2021. “ARE YOU GUYS INTO CRYPTO????” read the text, which went on to hype EMAX tokens, a security asset offered by EthereumMax. The value of those tokens has fallen by about 99 percent since its peak that May. But this collapse wasn’t Kardashian’s biggest problem. Although she included an #AD hashtag in...
Motley Fool
Did Kim Kardashian Just Change the Game for Crypto Investors?
The SEC charged Kardashian with not disclosing that her EthereumMax social media post was a paid advertisement. She settled the matter out of court, so this case won't be able to set legal precedent. Still, her enormous media exposure could give this settlement an important place in cryptocurrency history. You’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
Kim Kardashian Has To Shell Out Over A Million After Getting Charged By The U.S. Government
Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.
thecoinrise.com
Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26M to settle SEC’s crypto promotion charges
pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?
This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.
Clayton News Daily
What Is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)? How Does It Protect Investors?
The goal of the Securities and Exchange Commission, popularly known as the SEC, is to make a positive impact on the U.S. economy by promoting a trustworthy financial market environment through the regulation and enforcement of federal securities laws.
bitcoinist.com
Mayweather Continues To Fight Ethereum Max Lawsuit Following Kim Kardashian’s Settlement
Back at the beginning of the year, some notable celebrities had been named in a lawsuit over the alleged Ethereum Max (EMAX) scam. These celebrities included reality star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, as well as former professional athletes Paul Pierce and Antonio Brown. The class action lawsuit had accused the celebrities of pumping the price of the token, which had then inevitably fallen by 97%, causing investors to lose money.
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian, EthereumMax and the SEC's Publicity Grab
Monday, before the market opened, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it settled with celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian for $1.26 million related to her paid endorsement of a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. Just as when Kardashian first shilled the token in June 2021 (and failed to disclose the $250,000 she was paid to do so), the news raises the question … why? Why did Kardashian get involved in the first place, and why is the SEC fining her now?
Comments / 0