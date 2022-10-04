Non-genomic activation of the AKT-mTOR pathway by the mitochondrial stress response in thyroid cancer

Read full article on original website
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Characteristics and treatment response of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy in highly myopic eyes
To compare the characteristics and treatment responses of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) between highly myopic and non-highly myopic eyes. This retrospective cohort study included patients diagnosed with PCV at the clinic of National Taiwan University Hospital between 2013 and 2019. The diseased eyes were grouped per refractive error and axial length at diagnosis. Imaging data were used to retrieve the PCV characteristics, and electronic medical records were used to retrieve the treatment responses.
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
The prevalence of incidental findings on pelvis MRI of 8"“13-year-old children
The prevalence and clinical relevance of incidental findings (IF(s)) on imaging assessing the pelvis in children has not been well documented. Three-thousand two-hundred thirty-one children (mean age 10.2 (range 8.6"“12.9) years) were evaluated with MRI of the hips, pelvis, and lumbar spine, as part of a prospective population-based pediatric cohort study. Scans were reviewed by trained medical staff for abnormalities. IFs were categorized by clinical relevance and need for further clinical evaluation.
Synthesis of polyfunctionalized dihydro-2-oxypyrroles catalyzed by 1,2,3,5-tetrakis(carbazol-9-yl)-4,6-dicyanobenzene (4CzIPN) as a novel donor-acceptor fluorophore
We developed a green radical synthesis method for polyfunctionalized dihydro-2-oxypyrroles based on the Michael"“Mannich cyclocondensation of amines, dialkyl acetylenedicarboxylates, and formaldehyde. To generate a renewable energy sources from visible light, a PCET (proton-coupled electron transfer) photocatalyst was used in an ethanol solution in an air environment and at room temperature. In this study, we aim to develop an inexpensive and easily accessible novel donor"“acceptor (D"“A) fluorophore. Besides its speed-saving features and ease of use, the carbazole-based photocatalyst (4CzIPN) also shows high yields, energy-efficient, and is environmentally friendly. In this way, it is possible to monitor changes in chemical and environmental variables over time. The variety of yields is pretty uniform (84"“97%, average 92.3%), and the kind of response times be very speedy (15"“25Â min, average 17.6Â min), and the element noted within the dialogue is that the system tolerates a variety of donating and withdrawing functional groups, at the same time as nevertheless giving very fast rate and tremendous yields. A study of polyfunctionalized dihydro-2-oxypyrroles was conducted to calculate the turnover number (TON) and turnover frequency (TOF). Gram-scale cyclization proves that it can be applied to industry in a practical manner.
Difference between morning and evening blood pressure at home and nocturnal hypoxia in the general practitioner-based J-HOP study
The aim of this study was to determine the independent association of nocturnal hypoxia with morning minus evening home blood pressure (MEdif) in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk. A total of 1053 participants underwent home blood pressure (BP) portable pulse oximetry measurements, and 147 (14%) had an MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg, where MEdif was defined as the difference between morning and evening home systolic BP. When participants were divided into quartiles according to the lowest oxygen saturation (SpO2) during the nighttime, those in the lowest quartile (range, 54"“79%) were significantly more likely to have MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg than those in the top quartile (range, 89"“97%) (adjusted odds ratio, 1.98; 95% confidence interval, 1.13"“3.49). The present study revealed an association between lowest SpO2 during the nighttime and increased MEdif in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk.
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Spontaneous activity patterns in human motor cortex replay evoked activity patterns for hand movements
Spontaneous brain activity, measured with resting state fMRI (R-fMRI), is correlated among regions that are co-activated by behavioral tasks. It is unclear, however, whether spatial patterns of spontaneous activity within a cortical region correspond to spatial patterns of activity evoked by specific stimuli, actions, or mental states. The current study investigated the hypothesis that spontaneous activity in motor cortex represents motor patterns commonly occurring in daily life. To test this hypothesis 15 healthy participants were scanned while performing four different hand movements. Three movements (Grip, Extend, Pinch) were ecological involving grip and grasp hand movements; one control movement involving the rotation of the wrist was not ecological and infrequent (Shake). They were also scanned at rest before and after the execution of the motor tasks (resting-state scans). Using the task data, we identified movement-specific patterns in the primary motor cortex. These task-defined patterns were compared to resting-state patterns in the same motor region. We also performed a control analysis within the primary visual cortex. We found that spontaneous activity patterns in the primary motor cortex were more like task patterns for ecological than control movements. In contrast, there was no difference between ecological and control hand movements in the primary visual area. These findings provide evidence that spontaneous activity in human motor cortex forms fine-scale, patterned representations associated with behaviors that frequently occur in daily life.
Author Correction: Transcriptomic profiling of Escherichia coli K-12 in response to a compendium of stressors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12463-3, published online 24 May 2022. In the original version of this Article, the transcript abundance table was omitted from the Supplementary Information section. The Supplementary Information file now accompanies the original Article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Institute of Infection, Veterinary, and Ecological Sciences, University...
Common anti-cancer therapies induce somatic mutations in stem cells of healthy tissue
Genome-wide mutation analyses have revealed that specific anti-cancer drugs are highly mutagenic to cancer cells, but the mutational impact of anti-cancer therapies on normal cells is not known. Here, we examine genome-wide somatic mutation patterns in 42 healthy adult stem cells (ASCs) of the colon or the liver from 14 cancer patients (mean of 3.2 ASC per donor) that received systemic chemotherapy and/or local radiotherapy. The platinum-based chemo-drug Oxaliplatin induces on average 535"‰Â±"‰260 mutations in colon ASC, while 5-FU shows a complete mutagenic absence in most, but not all colon ASCs. In contrast with the colon, normal liver ASCs escape mutagenesis from systemic treatment with Oxaliplatin and 5-FU. Thus, while chemotherapies are highly effective at killing cancer cells, their systemic use also increases the mutational burden of long-lived normal stem cells responsible for tissue renewal thereby increasing the risk for developing second cancers.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Modeling the transplacental transfer of small molecules using machine learning: a case study on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS)
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Despite their large numbers and widespread use, very little is known about the extent to which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus. Objective. The aim of our study is to develop a...
Cancer Moonshot aims at liquid biopsies
The NCI-sponsored trial will evaluate 24,000 people over four years. Seventeen companies indicated their readiness to participate. Of those, the most advanced is Grail, whose Galleri MCED test claims to detect over 50 cancers using CpG methylation analysis of cell-free DNA and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The so-called 'liquid biopsy' is now in a 140,000-person, single-test trial in the UK.
Neonatologist staffing models: urgent change is needed
Many current neonatologist staffing models do not support the needs of the evolving neonatology workforce, administrative obligations, and patient population. Decades ago, NICU coverage involved daily rounds by a neonatologist followed by night coverage using a home-call model [1]. Due to increasing patient volume and acuity, adequate NICU coverage now often requires 24-hour in-house neonatologists [2] in both private practice and academic settings. Since the same neonatologist may round before and after an overnight shift, shifts may last up to 36"‰h [3]. Weekends have always been expected, but are now compounded by frequency, in-hospital requirements, weekend conferences, and not balanced by commensurate days off. Meanwhile, expectations of academic productivity, teaching, quality improvement work, and administrative obligations are unchanged or increased, and must be done during increasingly scarce "non-clinical" time.
The KRAS inhibitor MRTX1133 elucidates KRAS-mediated oncogenesis
The identification of KRASG12C inhibitors has reignited interest in targeting RAS proteins. This work describes the discovery of the KRASG12D-specific inhibitor MRTX1133 and demonstrates the feasibility of potently and selectively targeting this oncogenic variant. MRTX1133 treatment markedly inhibited KRAS-dependent signaling and induced tumor regression in xenograft models harboring the KRASG12D mutation.
