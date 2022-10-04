Read full article on original website
Gift from TVA provides UAB students real-world investment experience
“It’s a testament to the resources that UAB and the Collat School of Business have given the students,” said Daniel Sanabria, Green and Gold Fund adviser and finance instructor. “When TVA came to visit, they were highly impressed not only with the resources that students have available but also with the students who represented the Green and Gold Fund.”
Researchers awarded $2.3 million R01 grant for chronic stroke research
Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health for their research with chronic stroke patients. The four-year, $2.3 million grant, titled “Transferring Speed of Processing Gains to Everyday Cognitive Tasks after Stroke,” will fund...
Portions of University Boulevard to close for Unity Park construction
Beginning this week, the righthand turn lane from eastbound University Boulevard onto 18th Street South will be closed until further notice as renovations begin in Unity Park, the green space adjacent to the School of Nursing and Rust Computer Center. Commuters traveling east on University Boulevard will continue to be...
$2.2 million grant extends UAB traumatic brain injury model system for five years
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has received a five-year $2.2 million grant from the National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research to continue its traumatic brain injury model system. Over the next five years, UAB looks to accomplish two research priorities. First, UAB...
