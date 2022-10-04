NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.

