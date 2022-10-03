ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Lighthouse Louisiana empowers people with disabilities

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday

Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form

The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
