Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
NOLA.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Analytics love this LSU football team, even if the eye test does not
The eye test doesn’t make you fall in love with this LSU football team. There are flashes, such as defensive end BJ Ojulari running down Auburn’s speedy quarterback Robby Ashford from behind, that have been breathtaking. But the team on balance has at times been exasperating, as was expected in LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly.
NOLA.com
Inside LSU's players-only meeting Jayden Daniels initiated to fix the passing game
They all felt responsible for the issues in the passing game, so LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers gathered Monday for a players-only meeting initiated by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The players wanted to work on the problems that limited LSU to 85 yards passing — including 5 yards in...
NOLA.com
Lighthouse Louisiana empowers people with disabilities
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NOLA.com
David Armand will be honored with 23rd Louisiana Writer Award at annual book fest Oct. 29
Louisiana native David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library announced last week. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
NOLA.com
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
NOLA.com
Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’
Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form
The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
