World Screen News
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
accesslifthandlers.com
SAIA University: Thriving & Inspiring in the Leadership Revolution
Former U.S. Army Special Forces commander and leadership expert, Sean Patton, unveils the new leadership paradigm that will separate thriving and withering businesses over the coming decades. Management is quickly becoming a commodity, while quality leadership is becoming the greatest competitive advantage in the modern business environment. Join Sean Patton...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com
Sunbelt expands into film rentals in UK
Sunbelt has acquired UK-based specialist TV and film rental company Media Access Solutions (MAS). The buyout will see Tim Kendall, founder and managing director, of MAS staying on to run the company, which Sunbelt has committed to expand. As such, all 28 employees at MAS and its three branches will be retained, and it will continue to operate under the same brand.
accesslifthandlers.com
‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas
IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
industrytoday.com
Inscape Announces New Partnership With Connection
Harp, an innovative space divider designed with bungee cords, the first product launch from new partnership between Inscape and Connection. TORONTO, ON — Inscape, the leading provider of simple yet masterfully crafted workplace products for the office of tomorrow, is pleased to announce its new partnership with commercial furniture designer and manufacturer Connection. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver best-in-class, unique, and simplified workspace solutions focusing on fit, function, scalability, and timeless designs for the world of work today and in the future. Kicking off this new partnership, the companies are thrilled to launch their first of many collections, Harp.
protocol.com
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
salestechstar.com
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
Bakersfield Californian
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/. The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies...
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
accesslifthandlers.com
Mecalac to debut electric machinery at Bauma
France headquartered urban equipment specialist Mecalac says it will debut a range of medium-sized electric machines at this year’s Bauma. According to the company, visitors can expect to see the 11.3 tonne e12 excavator, the es1000 swing loader and the ed6 6 tonne site dumper at its outdoor stand.
helihub.com
Honeywell Names Vice President and Treasurer
Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Thilo Huber as the Company’s Vice President and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022. Huber has been the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since October 28, 2019. He joined the Company from...
mrobusinesstoday.com
AAR awarded exclusive global distributor contract for Unison Industries products
The agreement will broaden AAR’s distribution of select Unison ignitor plugs, ignition leads, harnesses, and spare parts proving instrumental in covering global aftermarket customers. AAR CORP. a provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has entered into a long-term agreement with Unison Industries. The...
getnews.info
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2022, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Report 2027
“Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report 2022-2027”. The global customer relationship management (CRM) market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 103.1 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% (2022-2027). The latest research study “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market: Global Industry...
ffnews.com
Recent Trends in Payments | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats to Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to his role & the recent trends in payments globally. Stephen elaborates on his work with cross-border services at Mastercard, and how their work has allowed Mastercard to bring assets...
salestechstar.com
AmplifAI to Enable Frontline Performance for Iterum Connections
Iterum selects AmplifAI as preferred provider of performance enablement. With AmplifAI, Iterum can now action its agents’ behavior to replicate top performers, drive better employee engagement, and deliver on higher quality customer experiences. AmplifAI, the leading AI-driven performance enablement platform for employee-focused enterprises, announced that it has been selected...
salestechstar.com
Conduent Survey Finds Even Digital Channels Need a Human Touch
Brands can improve consumer experience by leveraging personalization and empathy from agents in digital interactions. In recognition of this year’s Customer Service Week, Conduent Incorporated, a global technology-led business process solutions company, released its 2022 State of Consumer Experience Report. According to the report, 24% of consumers are willing to end association with a brand after just one bad experience. The positive impact of customer service is also real with 22% of consumers willing to spend more because of a good experience.
Clubspeed and Escapology Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Escapology, the world’s largest escape room business with 60+ locations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005021/en/ Escapology has more than 60 venues across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)
