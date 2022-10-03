Harp, an innovative space divider designed with bungee cords, the first product launch from new partnership between Inscape and Connection. TORONTO, ON — Inscape, the leading provider of simple yet masterfully crafted workplace products for the office of tomorrow, is pleased to announce its new partnership with commercial furniture designer and manufacturer Connection. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver best-in-class, unique, and simplified workspace solutions focusing on fit, function, scalability, and timeless designs for the world of work today and in the future. Kicking off this new partnership, the companies are thrilled to launch their first of many collections, Harp.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO