Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss
The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”
Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Texas College Soccer Coach Suspending Over Students' Allegations Of Kissing And Asking Them For Bail: Report
A college women's soccer coach has been suspended after an anonymous group penned a letter claiming she made out with students and asked them to bail her out of jail, Radar has learned.Carla Tejas, women's soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian, was arrested Sept. 11, when police say she was more two times above the legal alcohol limit. According to an affidavit, police saw Tejas traveling at about 56 mph on Grandview Avenue in a 40 mph zone. The officer reported that Tejas reeked of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet while trying to...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
thecomeback.com
College football head coach resigns effective immediately
Wofford Terriers head football coach Josh Conklin announced Thursday that he is resigning from the position effective immediately. The announcement was shared by Wofford Athletics. Conklin took over as head coach in 2018 after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Pitt and FIU. The Terriers were very successful in...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday
With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com
Saints announce starting QB for Sunday
For the second week in a row, Andy Dalton will be under center for the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Friday that Dalton will start for the Saints on Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton played well last week in the Saints’ narrow...
'They saved my career': Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater credits the New York Jets for resuscitating his football life as he prepares to play in AFC East grudge match in Tua Tagovailova's absence
Teddy Bridgewater has credited the New York Jets for helping him salvage his NFL livelihood ahead of the AFC East showdown in the Meadowlands Sunday. The backup will replace Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback -- as he did midgame vs. Cincinnati -- for the trip to New York while the former Alabama man remains in concussion protocol after two huge hits in recent weeks.
‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism
Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...
thecomeback.com
Broncos, Russell Wilson blasted for poor final play execution
It briefly appeared as though the Denver Broncos fans who left Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts before the start of overtime would regret the decision. As it turned out, that was not the case. They prevented themselves from witnessing one final frustrating moment. After the Colts kicked...
thecomeback.com
Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in these 5 teams
We don’t know where receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play returns to the NFL, but we have a pretty good sense of where he wants to go. Beckham — who is still sidelined with a torn ACL that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, was chatting with ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Twitter and asked Spears to name who he felt the best five fits for Beckham would be.
NFLPA, NFL agree to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games
As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game if they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
