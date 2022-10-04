Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...

PROVO, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO