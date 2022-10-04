Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisnewsroom.org
Truth Test: Does gun control not work?
CHAMPAIGN — In an exclusive interview with Illinois Public Media, Republican Regan Deering, the 13th congressional district candidate, made this claim: “I do think that unfortunately, a lot of the communities that are experiencing gun violence across the country do have very strict gun laws on the books.”
illinoisnewsroom.org
217 Today: Jupiter String Quartet prepares for their first performance of the academic year
The first televised debate for the 2022 Illinois governor’s race took place last night. Education was one of many topics that the 13th Congressional District candidates disagreed on during last night’s debate. An ongoing study done by University of Illinois faculty has found a new and improved COVID-19...
Comments / 0