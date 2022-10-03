ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Cougars Look to Climb CAA Standings Against Towson

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston plays the first of two home games this week when the Cougars host Towson on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Thursday is Fight Like a Girl Night with fans encouraged to wear pink in support...
cofcsports.com

Brown, Blair Top Cougar Runners at Royals Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – — Sophia Brown continued her outstanding start to the season by finishing 12th in a field of 269 runners at the Royals Challenge at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte. Brown led the Cougar women for the third time in as many meets this fall with...
