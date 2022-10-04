Read full article on original website
Tricks to make the Internet go faster on your mobile
Having a good internet speed is important, but we don’t always achieve it. For example, to download files, start a video call or upload documents to the cloud, having one speed or another can be decisive. In this article we are going to give some essential tricks so that the internet speed on your mobile work as best as possible. We are going to see some tips whether you connect by Wi-Fi or through mobile data.
Why doesn’t the price of RAM and SSDs go down? because they are manipulating it
This is as old as black thread. I have an excess of stock that forces me to drop prices, therefore, I stop producing that product or reduce its production. It is not the first time that we see this type of manipulation in the hardware market and more specifically in the RAM and SSD segments.
Why does everyone want to install Kodi?
Summer ends, routine begins. And it doesn’t fail. With the precision of a Swiss watch, the Google searches for ‘Kodi’ skyrocket. You only have to take a look at Google Trends to appreciate that this is a fact that is constantly repeated at this time. Why? What does Kodi have to be so special? Well, let’s clear up some doubts.
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
Wallix launches an industrial cybersecurity solution: OT.security
The European cybersecurity solutions developer Wallix has announced the launch of a cybersecurity solution for industry: OT.security. It is a platform based on the experience of its customers and partners, with its own visual identity and a development strategy based on the company’s Unicorn 25 plan. This plan, which establishes Wallix’s four-year development plan, sets the goal of achieving a turnover of 100 million euros and a 15% operating margin in 2025.
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
Google Pixel Watch pre-order: where to buy the connected watch at the best price?
On the occasion of Made by Google, the American giant announced the release of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as that of its very first connected watch, the Google Pixel Watch. While it will be officially available in stores on October 13, you can pre-order it now. Find out where to buy the Pixel Watch at the best price.
Pat Gelsinger is clear about the future of Intel, and this involves diversifying and strengthening the supply chain
Last week we had the opportunity to attend a Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. As many of our readers will know, Pat Gelsinger took on a very important responsibility when he took over the chip giant in January 2021. At that time the company had been overtaken in the general consumer market by the Ryzen 5000, and in the professional sector the competition from the AMD EPYC was also taking its toll .
Economic aid to implement electronic invoicing tools
The implementation of the Create and Grow Law, whose primary objective is the fight against delinquency, has generated several consequences. Among them, the obligation to issue Electronic bill for both companies and the self-employed. The digitization of invoices allows establishing traceability and guaranteeing payment control as well as its efficiency....
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
Atos will be divided into two companies in 2023: one for security and one for services
Last June, the French technology firm Atos announced its intention to separate its digital and big data business into two different listed companies, with respect to technology activities, with the aim of promoting the creation of company value. It also advanced the departure of the CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, who has finally ended up leaving the company on September 30.
Microsoft kicks off third-party widgets in Windows 11
Do you miss a greater amount of widgets with which to enhance your brand new Windows 11? Well, don’t worry, a multitude of them are about to arrive, and that is because Microsoft has opened the ban to third-party developers. Not that this is any surprise, because it’s been...
Windows antivirus does not protect you as much as you think
Having a good antivirus is essential to prevent viruses from entering, detect malware that arrives by mail and other threats. However, sometimes we are less protected than we think. This makes it necessary to avoid risks and always maintain common sense. Today we echo a report that shows how Microsoft Defender works, the windows antivirusfacing some threats that are very present.
Bang & Olufsen presents new headphones for telecommuting
The firm Bang & Olufsen has presented new headphones focused on telecommuting that combine careful design and a high level of performance. These headphones are known as Beocom Portal, and according to John Howard, Head of Business at Bang & Olufsen:. “Beocom Portal headphones are made specifically to meet the...
