The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO