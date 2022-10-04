Read full article on original website
Government spent over £3 billion on temporary agency staff to do civil service jobs
The government has been accused of wasting "astronomical" amounts of money after it emerged it has spent over £3 billion on temporary agency staff to do civil service jobs.Staff unions and opposition MPs said ministers were "casualising" the civil service by running down pay and conditions for temporary workers while also paying inflated prices to middle-men.Figures collated from a series of parliamentary questions show some departments consistently spending hundreds of millions of pounds a year on agency staff.The government says using agency staff gives it more flexibility and suggested that the high levels were related to the pandemic. But the...
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
Economic aid to implement electronic invoicing tools
The implementation of the Create and Grow Law, whose primary objective is the fight against delinquency, has generated several consequences. Among them, the obligation to issue Electronic bill for both companies and the self-employed. The digitization of invoices allows establishing traceability and guaranteeing payment control as well as its efficiency....
Wallix launches an industrial cybersecurity solution: OT.security
The European cybersecurity solutions developer Wallix has announced the launch of a cybersecurity solution for industry: OT.security. It is a platform based on the experience of its customers and partners, with its own visual identity and a development strategy based on the company’s Unicorn 25 plan. This plan, which establishes Wallix’s four-year development plan, sets the goal of achieving a turnover of 100 million euros and a 15% operating margin in 2025.
María González Veracruz, new Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures
The Council of Ministers has approved a modification of the structure of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Among other measures, this modification supposes the appointment of María González Veracruz Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructureswho will replace Roberto Sánchez, who has held the position since 2020 and who is now retiring.
The demand for specialized talent remains unstoppable in the ICT services sector
The ICT services sector continues to show signs of strength thanks to your recruitment figures. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the demand for specialized talent has increased by 7.8%. So far this year, during the first half of 2022, the average hiring rate has exceeded 7.4%well above the average for the services sector in Spain (4.9%).
Atos will be divided into two companies in 2023: one for security and one for services
Last June, the French technology firm Atos announced its intention to separate its digital and big data business into two different listed companies, with respect to technology activities, with the aim of promoting the creation of company value. It also advanced the departure of the CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, who has finally ended up leaving the company on September 30.
