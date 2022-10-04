Read full article on original website
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Google launches 'Results about you' to remove personal information from search results
Google has launched its "Results about you" feature for U.S. users on Search. This new tool will allow users to request the removal of any personal information about themselves if they have appeared in a search result.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
laptopmag.com
How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy
Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
CNET
Your Router Is Collecting Data. Here's What to Know, and How to Protect Your Privacy
Your home's Wi-Fi router is the central hub of your home network, which means that all of the traffic from all of the Wi-Fi devices under your roof passes through it on its way to the cloud. That's a lot of data -- enough so to make privacy a reasonable point of concern when you're picking one out.
TechCrunch
Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data
Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
techunwrapped.com
How to know if there are drones flying near you
Drones began to be sold some time ago as very expensive toys, something like today’s remote-controlled cars. However, the authorities soon realized dangers which means that anyone can use one of these devices. For this reason, regulations such as flight permits were launched. Another system that is being implemented is the identification of each drone which is in flight. And that is precisely what the app that we are going to talk about today does.
Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions
Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self. The giant social-media company, now known as Meta Platforms (META) , has been on a slide this year, with the shares down 58%. The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion,...
techunwrapped.com
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
techunwrapped.com
How to generate income and promote a podcast
On September 30, 2014, Steve Lee, founder of the Modern Life Network website, decided to organize the first National Podcast Day with a non-stop broadcast of six hours. The success of this initiative was such that, from then on, International Podcast Day is celebrated every September 30, to recognize the importance of this new format as a communication channel.
techunwrapped.com
Will it be the final? Twitter announces that it will accept the purchase of Elon Musk
Last April, Elon Musk launched a Hostile takeover against Twitter in order to get hold of her for $43 million. When the sale was almost closed, Musk decided to back down, claiming that there were too many bots and fake accounts within the social network, and that was losing value. After several lawsuits and lawsuits, just a few hours ago, Musk sent a letter to the spokesman for the social network in which he maintained his position to gain control of it. And, finally, Twitter has accepted.
techunwrapped.com
If your Internet is slow and you use a VPN, check all of these to fix it
At the time of browse the internet through a VPN It is very common to have speed problems. We can see that the downloads are slow, cuts when playing a video in Streaming and, in general, a worse connection when compared to browsing directly. Why is this happening? What should we take into account to try to prevent this from happening or, at least, to make it as small as possible? In this article we are going to talk about it.
Digital Identity: A Fad or the Future?
For the past few years, a lot of discussions have been ongoing around the topic of digital identity and how viable it is. With rising concerns regarding user personal data safety and online privacy, a lot is riding on the proper implementation of the Web3 concept. There are a few...
techunwrapped.com
Look at these offers to make your home smart
For make a house smart we can take into account the possibility of using many devices. For example, light bulbs with Wi-Fi, smart speakers, appliances that we can control remotely… It is not necessary to spend a lot of money, since some options are cheap and we can even see offers like the ones we are going to show.
techunwrapped.com
Why your WiFi isn’t working as well as it used to and what to do
Have a good Wi-Fi connection It is essential if you want to connect IoT devices, since most cannot be connected by cable. Therefore, if you see that there are problems and the speed is not adequate, you must take measures to try to solve it as soon as possible and that the coverage reaches better, as well as maintain the speed.
techunwrapped.com
D-Link Launches New DBG-2000 SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, an Enterprise Firewall
The firm D-Link has launched the DBG-2000 SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, a new business firewall that is emerging as an advanced firewall solution completely managed from the cloud, and that stands out because it includes a wide range of advanced security features for enterprise networks, something that makes it perfect for organizations looking to facilitate secure and easy-to-manage networks for multiple sites.
knowtechie.com
macOS silently opens locally-stored QR codes (updated)
UPDATE 10/6/2022 9:49 AM ET: It appears the strange behavior has a perfectly legitimate explanation. In a follow-up Tweet, Hodges attributed the activity on his QR Canary Tokens to Firefox’s home screen shortcuts feature. “Well, I was wrong. I now believe the canary token was triggered not by macOS...
How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Going viral is every marketing team’s dream. With more than 4.7 billion users active on social media around the world every day, the power of virality—even of a single post—can revive a struggling product or brand almost overnight.
