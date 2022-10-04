ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Data Protection#Color Changes#Ai#The Data Protection Law#Dysker
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
techunwrapped.com

How to know if there are drones flying near you

Drones began to be sold some time ago as very expensive toys, something like today’s remote-controlled cars. However, the authorities soon realized dangers which means that anyone can use one of these devices. For this reason, regulations such as flight permits were launched. Another system that is being implemented is the identification of each drone which is in flight. And that is precisely what the app that we are going to talk about today does.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions

Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self. The giant social-media company, now known as Meta Platforms (META) , has been on a slide this year, with the shares down 58%. The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion,...
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

YouTube prepares changes that you will not like

Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techunwrapped.com

How to generate income and promote a podcast

On September 30, 2014, Steve Lee, founder of the Modern Life Network website, decided to organize the first National Podcast Day with a non-stop broadcast of six hours. The success of this initiative was such that, from then on, International Podcast Day is celebrated every September 30, to recognize the importance of this new format as a communication channel.
MARKETING
techunwrapped.com

Will it be the final? Twitter announces that it will accept the purchase of Elon Musk

Last April, Elon Musk launched a Hostile takeover against Twitter in order to get hold of her for $43 million. When the sale was almost closed, Musk decided to back down, claiming that there were too many bots and fake accounts within the social network, and that was losing value. After several lawsuits and lawsuits, just a few hours ago, Musk sent a letter to the spokesman for the social network in which he maintained his position to gain control of it. And, finally, Twitter has accepted.
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

If your Internet is slow and you use a VPN, check all of these to fix it

At the time of browse the internet through a VPN It is very common to have speed problems. We can see that the downloads are slow, cuts when playing a video in Streaming and, in general, a worse connection when compared to browsing directly. Why is this happening? What should we take into account to try to prevent this from happening or, at least, to make it as small as possible? In this article we are going to talk about it.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Digital Identity: A Fad or the Future?

For the past few years, a lot of discussions have been ongoing around the topic of digital identity and how viable it is. With rising concerns regarding user personal data safety and online privacy, a lot is riding on the proper implementation of the Web3 concept. There are a few...
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

Look at these offers to make your home smart

For make a house smart we can take into account the possibility of using many devices. For example, light bulbs with Wi-Fi, smart speakers, appliances that we can control remotely… It is not necessary to spend a lot of money, since some options are cheap and we can even see offers like the ones we are going to show.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Why your WiFi isn’t working as well as it used to and what to do

Have a good Wi-Fi connection It is essential if you want to connect IoT devices, since most cannot be connected by cable. Therefore, if you see that there are problems and the speed is not adequate, you must take measures to try to solve it as soon as possible and that the coverage reaches better, as well as maintain the speed.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

D-Link Launches New DBG-2000 SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, an Enterprise Firewall

The firm D-Link has launched the DBG-2000 SD-WAN Cloud Gateway, a new business firewall that is emerging as an advanced firewall solution completely managed from the cloud, and that stands out because it includes a wide range of advanced security features for enterprise networks, something that makes it perfect for organizations looking to facilitate secure and easy-to-manage networks for multiple sites.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

macOS silently opens locally-stored QR codes (updated)

UPDATE 10/6/2022 9:49 AM ET: It appears the strange behavior has a perfectly legitimate explanation. In a follow-up Tweet, Hodges attributed the activity on his QR Canary Tokens to Firefox’s home screen shortcuts feature. “Well, I was wrong. I now believe the canary token was triggered not by macOS...
SOFTWARE
outsidemagazine

How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Going viral is every marketing team’s dream. With more than 4.7 billion users active on social media around the world every day, the power of virality—even of a single post—can revive a struggling product or brand almost overnight.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy