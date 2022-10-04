Read full article on original website
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
New report reveals where people in Connecticut prisons come from
A new report reveals where people in Connecticut's prisons come from.
Republican candidate for Connecticut treasurer files lawsuit against Independent Party
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Contention arose in the courtroom Monday in the continuing race for Connecticut state treasurer. State Rep. Harry Arora, who is running for the treasurer role as a Republican, has filed a lawsuit against the Independent Party for allegedly not filing its rules with the state before its caucus. Therefore, Arora argues, […]
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
These historical maps of Connecticut show the state from 1685-1915
Long before the days that Nutmeggers used a GPS to navigate the Merritt Parkway, they were using paper maps created by navigators to guide their horses and buggies. Not only did they rely on maps to travel on land, but they also relied on them to navigate the Ocean. These...
Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson
HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
Democrats Label GOP Secretary of the State Candidate an ‘Election Denier’
Connecticut Democrats sought to draw a clear line Tuesday between Stephanie Thomas, their candidate for secretary of the state, and Republican nominee Dominic Rapini, who they cast as an election denier and danger to the voting rights of residents. Thomas, a state representative from Norwalk, headlined a chilly morning press...
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Annual security reports show snapshot of Connecticut university crimes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crime at Connecticut universities campuses has begun returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to data released this week about the 2021 calendar year. Universities are required by law to post annual campus crime and fire data by the beginning of October for the previous year. The reports include information on crimes, […]
Amid bleak reports, Stefanowski says CT’s economy is broken
The gubernatorial candidate is campaigning on a plan to fix Connecticut's economy. But first, he has to convince voters it’s broken.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Why Connecticut needs hate crimes laws
Hate crimes laws are a flat-out statement that society recognizes the deleterious, corrosive impact of hate crimes on our society and victim communities.
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
October 2022 Brings New Laws to the Books for Connecticut Residents
The State of Connecticut has a few new laws on the books that took effect over the weekend while most of us slept. These new laws involve taking cheap lighters off the shelves like Large Dave pointed out last week to laws for law enforcement accountability, gun safety, juvenile justice, and much more.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT Insider-WFSB poll respondents say inflation, taxes are top issues ahead of November election
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Although there is a low unemployment rate in Connecticut, inflation, taxes, the economy and government spending are the top issues voters are considering as they make choices for governor. The CT Insider/Channel 3 Eyewitness News/ Western New England University...
