ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

On This Day in 2016: Maria Sharapova has two-year doping ban reduced

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCcTZ_0iKyie2V00

Maria Sharapova had her two-year doping ban reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on October 4, 2016.

The Russian superstar shocked the sporting world in March 2016 when she revealed she had tested positive for the cardiac drug meldonium at the Australian Open.

Sharapova, who said she had taken the drug for many years and had not realised it had been added to the banned list at the start of 2016, was handed a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation in June of that year.

She was bullish after the CAS ruling, saying: “I’ve gone from one of the toughest days of my career last March when I learned about my (provisional) suspension to now, one of my happiest days, as I found out I can return to tennis in April.

“Tennis is my passion and I have missed it. I am counting the days until I can return to the court.

“I have taken responsibility from the very beginning for not knowing that the over-the-counter supplement I had been taking for the last 10 years was no longer allowed.

“But I also learned how much better other federations were at notifying their athletes of the rule change, especially in eastern Europe where Mildronate (its trade name) is commonly taken by millions of people.

“Now that this process is over, I hope the ITF and other relevant tennis anti-doping authorities will study what these other federations did, so that no other tennis player will have to go through what I went through.”

Sharapova was eligible to resume her career at midnight on April 25, 2017 and played her first tournament back that week as a wild card in Stuttgart.

She returned to the top 30 in 2018, winning one more WTA Tour title and reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open, but shoulder problems that had dogged her throughout her career prompted her retirement in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife welcome first child

Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood. The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”Last month, Mr...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
TENNIS
The Independent

England and Wales fans with banning orders must hand over passports ahead of World Cup

More than 1,300 people subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand their UK passports to police under measures that come into force on Friday. The measures will prevent violent and abusive football fans in England and Wales from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month. Those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “We are all looking forward to cheering England and Wales in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic clinches 90th title with Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic won the 90th tour-level title of his career with a comfortable victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open.Djokovic, who also won in Tel Aviv last week, needed just 75 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 victory, his seventh straight success against third seed Tsitsipas.When the on-court interviewer observed that Djokovic probably never dreamed of 90 ATP Tour titles, the 21-time grand slam winner shook his head.🏆 Rome 🏆 Wimbledon 🏆 Tel Aviv 🏆 AstanaBravo, @DjokerNole 👏@ktf_kz | #AstanaOpen— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 9, 2022“I dared to dream, actually,” Djokovic said. “I always hoped that...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Sharapova
The Independent

England drawn against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland face Spain and Norway

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.The Three Lions will also face Ukraine , who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy