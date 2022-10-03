ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Bayard Wins First WTC Volleyball Tournament Since 1991

MORRILL - The Bayard Tiger volleyball team avenged their only loss of the season on their way to the Western Trails Conference volleyball tournament championship at Morrill high school Thursday night. The Tigers, who fell to Gordon-Rushville 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 at the Mitchell Invitational just five days prior, left no doubt with a 25-19, 25-15 win over the Mustangs.
BAYARD, NE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (10-4-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA SCORES Unity Christian – 3, Hinton – 0 Central Lyon – 3, Boyden-Hull – 1 Sioux City North – (NS), Council Bluffs Jefferson – (NS) Council Bluffs Lincoln – 3, Sioux City West – 0 OABCIG – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0 West Lyon – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1 […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KVOE

Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday

Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
EMPORIA, KS
Black Hills Pioneer

High school golfers tee up the state tournament

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
SPEARFISH, SD

