Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard Wins First WTC Volleyball Tournament Since 1991
MORRILL - The Bayard Tiger volleyball team avenged their only loss of the season on their way to the Western Trails Conference volleyball tournament championship at Morrill high school Thursday night. The Tigers, who fell to Gordon-Rushville 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 at the Mitchell Invitational just five days prior, left no doubt with a 25-19, 25-15 win over the Mustangs.
Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (10-4-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA SCORES Unity Christian – 3, Hinton – 0 Central Lyon – 3, Boyden-Hull – 1 Sioux City North – (NS), Council Bluffs Jefferson – (NS) Council Bluffs Lincoln – 3, Sioux City West – 0 OABCIG – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0 West Lyon – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1 […]
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday
Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
KETV.com
High School Volleyball: Papio South downs Papio in 4 sets, Westside win 5-set thriller over Gretna
PAPILLION, Neb. — A rare set of Top Ten volleyball matches in Class A highlighted high school volleyball action in the metro on Tuesday night. In the Battle of Papillion, No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South rallied from a one set deficit to claim bragging rights over No. 3 Papillion-La Vista on the Monarchs home court in four sets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
High school golfers tee up the state tournament
SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
Watertown boys win opener, girls fall in first round of soccer playoffs
The opening round of the state Class AA high school soccer playoffs produced different results for Watertown High School's teams on Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Arrow boys improved to 9-2-4 on the season with a 4-1 victory over 12th-seeded Rapid City Central in a match played at the ANZA Soccer Complex.
Comments / 0