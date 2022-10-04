Read full article on original website
Get Involved With Research on Interactions Between Sleep and Stress
The Sleep and Stress Lab is looking for research assistants who want hands-on experience investigating the interaction between stress and sleep. Students will have the chance to get valuable research experience by administering stress tasks and will have the opportunity to get involved with other projects in the lab. Those...
College of Engineering to Host Fall Registered Student Organization Fair
Did you know the College of Engineering has over 30 Registered Student Organizations?. Stop by the Engineering RSO Fair from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, or 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on the Bell Engineering Center ramp to learn more. The fair is open to all majors. Some of the...
Need a Fun 3-Credit Elective for Spring? Try ARAB 110V-002
The course ARAB 110V-002 The Arab World: Fact & Fiction will meet from 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week during the spring 2023 semester. Explore the diverse cultures of the Arab world. Learn about Arab cinema, music, literature, cuisine, the Arabic language, and much more. For more information contact...
Doctoral Student Seeks to Expand Special Education Prep Programs in Higher Education
Krystle Merry taught secondary special education mathematics for 11 years. During this time, she recognized that many educators in school systems were often undertrained in special education, leading to high turnover rates and some students not receiving consistent services to be successful after graduation. Hoping to help expand special education...
Apparel Students Invited to Crystal Bridges Fashion Exhibition Opening Lecture
More than 50 apparel merchandising and product development students at the U of A were recently treated to a pre-opening lecture about a temporary exhibit on fashion at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The exhibit, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, is a collaboration between fashion design and curator...
Salsa Night: A Night Full of Dancing, Eating, Learning & Laughing
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center of Multicultural & Diversity Education and University Programs to host a salsa night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Connections Lounge/Flag Room. This is an event to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, where students, faculty and...
Industrial Engineering Students Earn Scholarships from Professional Society
Four industrial engineering students recently received scholarships from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers totaling over $9,500. The institute awards 43 scholarships each year; other schools garnering more than two scholarships included Virginia Tech with seven, North Carolina State with six, Iowa State and Clemson with three. The students...
Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey
U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
October 2022 Non-Tenure Track Faculty Lunch
Non-tenure track faculty can join the Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center for best practices in developing research using the scholarship of teaching and learning. This session will share information that all who are classified as non-tenure track faculty members can use to develop the scholarship portion of their teaching.
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
UARK Student Groups Join National Movement for Reproductive Justice
A student organization at the U of A calls on students to join a national movement for reproductive justice today, Thursday, Oct. 6. The Young Democratic Socialists of America, a registered student organization at the U of A, is joining with the national Graduate Student Action Network to demand federal protections for accessible, affordable abortion; free contraception; right to gender expression; and mandatory sex education. UARK students will stand in solidarity in numerous ways, including wearing green, boosting on social media, changing your Zoom background and joining the Graduate Professional Student Congress at its Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Union Mall. There will be student speakers, voter registration, petition signing and an open mic.
Exercise Science Research Center Hosting Open House to Highlight New and Expanded Labs
The U of A's Exercise Science Research Center will host an open house on Oct. 21 to celebrate new and expanded lab spaces. The event will include tours, a reception and dedication seminars featuring two distinguished speakers in the field, Karyn Esser and Brian Umberger. The center, in the Department...
School of Art Welcomes Designer Ari Meleciano to Lecture Series
The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome artist, designer and creative technologist Ari Meleciano to the 2022 Visiting Lecture Series. Meleciano's lecture is at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be held virtually on Zoom. Melenciano's research and practice...
Book Launch for Andrea Rogers and 'Man Made Monsters' Tonight at Pearl's Books
Just in time for Halloween, Man Made Monsters, a new book by author and English doctoral student Andrea Rogers, is being released by publisher Levine Querido this week. A book launch event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Following a successful period...
Register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Staff Senate Legislative Committee urges all staff as well as the rest of campus to participate in the General Election this November. To participate, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To register, click here. To check if you are registered in Arkansas, click here. New voter...
