Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith

Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations

The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11

The Staff Senate Legislative Committee urges all staff as well as the rest of campus to participate in the General Election this November. To participate, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To register, click here. To check if you are registered in Arkansas, click here. New voter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

