Read full article on original website
Related
University of Arkansas
Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey
U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
University of Arkansas
Industrial Engineering Students Earn Scholarships from Professional Society
Four industrial engineering students recently received scholarships from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers totaling over $9,500. The institute awards 43 scholarships each year; other schools garnering more than two scholarships included Virginia Tech with seven, North Carolina State with six, Iowa State and Clemson with three. The students...
University of Arkansas
Doctoral Student Seeks to Expand Special Education Prep Programs in Higher Education
Krystle Merry taught secondary special education mathematics for 11 years. During this time, she recognized that many educators in school systems were often undertrained in special education, leading to high turnover rates and some students not receiving consistent services to be successful after graduation. Hoping to help expand special education...
University of Arkansas
Bring Your Ideas and Lunch to Arkansas Union 310 Each Month
Each month the Division of Research and Innovation will host a brown bag (bring your own lunch) so campus investigators/scholars can interact with peers interested in developing collaborations. These lunch meetings will be unstructured to provide free exchange of ideas, to identify potential initiatives to undertake and to build a strong academic community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arkansas
Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations
The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
University of Arkansas
UARK Student Groups Join National Movement for Reproductive Justice
A student organization at the U of A calls on students to join a national movement for reproductive justice today, Thursday, Oct. 6. The Young Democratic Socialists of America, a registered student organization at the U of A, is joining with the national Graduate Student Action Network to demand federal protections for accessible, affordable abortion; free contraception; right to gender expression; and mandatory sex education. UARK students will stand in solidarity in numerous ways, including wearing green, boosting on social media, changing your Zoom background and joining the Graduate Professional Student Congress at its Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Union Mall. There will be student speakers, voter registration, petition signing and an open mic.
University of Arkansas
Exercise Science Research Center Hosting Open House to Highlight New and Expanded Labs
The U of A's Exercise Science Research Center will host an open house on Oct. 21 to celebrate new and expanded lab spaces. The event will include tours, a reception and dedication seminars featuring two distinguished speakers in the field, Karyn Esser and Brian Umberger. The center, in the Department...
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Arkansas
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Welcomes Designer Ari Meleciano to Lecture Series
The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome artist, designer and creative technologist Ari Meleciano to the 2022 Visiting Lecture Series. Meleciano's lecture is at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be held virtually on Zoom. Melenciano's research and practice...
University of Arkansas
Need a Fun 3-Credit Elective for Spring? Try ARAB 110V-002
The course ARAB 110V-002 The Arab World: Fact & Fiction will meet from 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week during the spring 2023 semester. Explore the diverse cultures of the Arab world. Learn about Arab cinema, music, literature, cuisine, the Arabic language, and much more. For more information contact...
University of Arkansas
Get Involved With Research on Interactions Between Sleep and Stress
The Sleep and Stress Lab is looking for research assistants who want hands-on experience investigating the interaction between stress and sleep. Students will have the chance to get valuable research experience by administering stress tasks and will have the opportunity to get involved with other projects in the lab. Those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Arkansas
Apparel Students Invited to Crystal Bridges Fashion Exhibition Opening Lecture
More than 50 apparel merchandising and product development students at the U of A were recently treated to a pre-opening lecture about a temporary exhibit on fashion at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The exhibit, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, is a collaboration between fashion design and curator...
University of Arkansas
Salsa Night: A Night Full of Dancing, Eating, Learning & Laughing
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center of Multicultural & Diversity Education and University Programs to host a salsa night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Connections Lounge/Flag Room. This is an event to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, where students, faculty and...
University of Arkansas
Book Launch for Andrea Rogers and 'Man Made Monsters' Tonight at Pearl's Books
Just in time for Halloween, Man Made Monsters, a new book by author and English doctoral student Andrea Rogers, is being released by publisher Levine Querido this week. A book launch event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Following a successful period...
Comments / 0