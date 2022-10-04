A student organization at the U of A calls on students to join a national movement for reproductive justice today, Thursday, Oct. 6. The Young Democratic Socialists of America, a registered student organization at the U of A, is joining with the national Graduate Student Action Network to demand federal protections for accessible, affordable abortion; free contraception; right to gender expression; and mandatory sex education. UARK students will stand in solidarity in numerous ways, including wearing green, boosting on social media, changing your Zoom background and joining the Graduate Professional Student Congress at its Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Union Mall. There will be student speakers, voter registration, petition signing and an open mic.

