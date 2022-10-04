ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations

The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
University of Arkansas

Register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11

The Staff Senate Legislative Committee urges all staff as well as the rest of campus to participate in the General Election this November. To participate, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To register, click here. To check if you are registered in Arkansas, click here. New voter...
University of Arkansas

U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series

The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
