September is Campus Safety month at GSU. Throughout September, events and workshops were organized for students centered around how to be safe on campus. The month was concluded with the Campus Safety Carnival on the 27th. Multiple departments and partners of GSU set up booths in Hurt Park and provided students with pamphlets and materials on how to be safe on campus. These booths shared information on important topics like how to pack an emergency bag, what to do in case of an emergency, and what students should do if they feel like they’re in danger.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO