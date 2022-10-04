Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Graduate Council Elects Nine New Board Members
The Harvard Graduate Council met this week to elect part of its board. By Courtesy of Carlos A. Gonzalez Sierra. The Harvard Graduate Council elected nine students from across the University’s 12 graduate schools to fill executive board positions this week. Some of the positions were left open from...
What the Harvard Climate Report Doesn't Mention
Ella J. Deans ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Just last week, a University report called on Harvard to expand its climate change offerings by hiring new faculty and staff in the field and establishing a standing committee to direct the school’s efforts. This framing is apt, correctly recognizing Harvard’s unique place as an institution empowered with both teaching future leaders and setting national precedent for how other academic institutions should prepare their students for a rapidly warming world.
Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights
The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Advising Adversity
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Alec Benjamin Concert Review: A Wholesome Homecoming
Arizona singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin's songs always tell the remarkably relatable story of growing up: moving out, losing friends, flying across the country. Though on Sept. 24 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, with his own parents and sister in the crowd, Benjamin’s incredible performance felt a lot like returning home.
Exhibiting Tenacity, Harvard Football Claims 35-28 Victory Over Cornell, Improves to 2-0 in Ivy League
Senior running back Aidan Borguet breaks through a tackle for a seven-yard score in a 30-21 loss to Holy Cross on Oct. 1. Borguet took a career-high 28 carries for 163 yards and a score on Friday. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard’s status as Ivy League co-favorite was cemented before...
In Photos: Alec Benjamin In Concert
Alec Benjamin returned to Boston with special guest Claire Rosinkranz on September 24. On this segment of his “(Un)Commentary Tour,” Benjamin’s soulful voice lit up MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Here, we relive the emotion and action of the night through this photo series. Claire Rosinkranz opens...
Men's Soccer Loses Ivy Opener, 3-2, to Cornell, Notches 1-0 Win at Boston University
Sophomore midfielder Marko Isakovic dribbles past a defender in a 2-1 victory over Bryant on Sept. 6, 2022. Isakovic notched his third assist of the season in Saturday's loss to Cornell. By Dylan J. Goodman. The Harvard men’s soccer team (5-4-1, 0-1) dropped a close contest to the Cornell Big...
Harvard Posts Mixed Results Over Title IX Celebration Weekend
Sophomore outside hitter Corinne Furey goes for a serve against Merrimack on Sept. 4, 2021. In the recent match against Princeton, Furey had the second-most kills for the team. By Aiyana G. White. The Harvard women’s volleyball team hosted a competitive double-header as it continued Ivy League play in front...
