ISU Professor’s New Book Unlocks the Secret History of the Farm Crisis
By Kristen Greteman, Center for Excellence in the Arts and Humanities and Dan Kirkpatrick, Office of the Vice President for Research. A new book – When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s – authored by Iowa State University Distinguished Professor of History Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, was recently published by the University Press of Kansas. The research for this innovative work of social history draws extensively on sources in the Iowa Women’s Archives, the Drake University Political Papers Collection, records in the State Historical Society of Iowa, the Parks Library Special Collections here at ISU, Iowa Cooperative Extension Documents and archives in Indiana and Kansas. Five years of research followed by two years of writing yielded an outstanding example of how understanding the past illuminates the present: farm crises are never far away in contemporary Iowa.
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance Risks and Mitigation
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Oct. 12 at noon CDT will feature a discussion of antimicrobial resistance and its relationship with agricultural production. The webinar will feature Laura Alt, a postdoctoral researcher at Iowa State University studying the impact of agricultural management practices on microbes in the environment.
Researchers recommend future pandemic responses account for ethnicity, social factors
AMES, IA — Findings from a disease model developed by a research team at Iowa State University may help public health officials evaluate and improve strategies for the next pandemic. Nearly two years ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendations for a phased COVID-19...
Here to make a change: Grad student Grace Carey receives Brown Graduate Fellowship, empowered to study sustainable agriculture
One of only twelve awardees at Iowa State University, microbiology student Grace Carey, housed in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, received the $10,000 prestigious Brown Graduate Fellowship. Carey’s path to where she is today, a third-year, successful doctoral student, was a hard-earned path paved with her drive for environmental justice and passion for sustainable agriculture.
2023 Garden Calendar Tackles Popular Garden Myths
AMES, Iowa – The 2023 garden calendar from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, “Garden Lore,” is now available for gardeners and outdoorspeople alike. The calendar, prepared by Cindy Haynes, professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State, and Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, aims to distinguish gardening fact from gardening fiction. It includes important gardening tips as well as information regarding extension resources, and is available for purchase through the Iowa State University Extension Store.
Tips for Consumers on Coping with Higher Beef Prices
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The cost of a home-prepared quarter-pound cheeseburger is now 10.8% higher than just two years ago, and inflation is a major driver of that increase. As Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Beth Doran explains, the higher price is the result of higher input costs up and down the beef supply chain.
I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar to Discuss Long-term Dairy Supply and Demand Trends
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar Series continues Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on long-term dairy supply and demand trends. The webinar will feature food and agriculture consultant Betty Berning, operator of Betty Berning Consulting, which provides services ranging from supply chain optimization to market intelligence for the food and agricultural sector. Berning will help producers learn about how dairy supply and demand are shifting globally and what that means for U.S. dairy.
