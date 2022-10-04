Person Struck, Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles tonight.

The collision was reported just after 7:45 p.m. in the area of 2192 S. Santa Fe Ave, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Events leading up to the collision were under investigation.