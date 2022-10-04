ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Struck, Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown Los Angeles

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles tonight.

The collision was reported just after 7:45 p.m. in the area of 2192 S. Santa Fe Ave, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Events leading up to the collision were under investigation.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

