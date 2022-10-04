Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say
Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
BBC
Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
JK Rowling joins protest over Scottish gender bill
Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC
Powys: Woman who illegally buried father advised against NHS help
A woman secretly carried out an illegal pagan-style burial for her father after advising him not to seek medical help, an inquest has heard. Eirys Brett suggested Donald Brett take alternative medicines instead, but he became "quite unwell" and died. Ms Brett and her boyfriend then drove the 78-year-old's body...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
Comments / 0