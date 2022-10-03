ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!

If you aren’t downtown on a weeknight, do you even Claremore?. If you weren’t downtown, you might have missed out on some exciting happenings Tuesday night. Aside from the increased activity at the Oklahoma Pizza Company, neighbors at Anvil Axe announced their new house manager and coach: the multi-talented and apparently endless ball of energy, Haley Yeley (Executive Director of Claremore Collective and staff of Claremore Chamber of Commerce). With this move you can expect to see their limited spring hours to expand over the next few weeks.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two threats force Memorial Middle School on lockdown

TULSA, Okla. — Memorial Middle School was placed on a lockdown Thursday afternoon following two separate issues. According to a statement from Principal Tim Maxeiner, there was a report of a potential threat on social media this morning. A parent also made a threat against the school. Campus police...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Drowning Accident Involves Tahlequah Man

Nathan Williams, age 22, of Tahlaquah was pronouced deceased at Lake Tenkiller on Friday afternoon after falling into the water and never resurfacing. The incident occurred near Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County. Witnesses reported seeing Williams sitting on the dock over the water. He then fell into the water...
