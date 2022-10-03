Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
A really fun time if you are trying to figure out what to do downtown!
If you aren’t downtown on a weeknight, do you even Claremore?. If you weren’t downtown, you might have missed out on some exciting happenings Tuesday night. Aside from the increased activity at the Oklahoma Pizza Company, neighbors at Anvil Axe announced their new house manager and coach: the multi-talented and apparently endless ball of energy, Haley Yeley (Executive Director of Claremore Collective and staff of Claremore Chamber of Commerce). With this move you can expect to see their limited spring hours to expand over the next few weeks.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Claremore Girl Goes Viral On TikTok After Documenting Surgery Journey
A girl from Claremore is going viral on TikTok for talking about her journey to get reconstructive surgery on her mouth. Mihaley Schlegel was born with a rare bone disorder that causes her bones, including the ones in her teeth, to break easily. She’s had several surgeries to get dentures...
Flock cameras coming to Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is planning to install 10 new flock cameras. The company pricing the cameras says the sheriff’s office will place the new technology strategically around the county. The company says the new cameras, which scan license plates, will help prevent...
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
Two threats force Memorial Middle School on lockdown
TULSA, Okla. — Memorial Middle School was placed on a lockdown Thursday afternoon following two separate issues. According to a statement from Principal Tim Maxeiner, there was a report of a potential threat on social media this morning. A parent also made a threat against the school. Campus police...
Dispute erupts in Bartlesville over Pride event drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A dispute has erupted in Bartlesville over the drag show that was performed during a Pride event in the city. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it. They’re also asking Bartlesville City Council to ban events like the drag show from happening in public places.
Community mourns loss of former fire marshal who sacrificed himself to save his grandchild
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and city leaders are honoring their friend, a retired assistant fire marshal, who drowned in a tragic accident on Skiatook Lake. Terry McGee’s body was recovered this week. On Sunday, he jumped from his boat into the lake to help his grandchild. The child made it out okay, but Terry never resurfaced.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident
Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.
News On 6
Tulsa Woman Says She’s Without A Car After Sam's Club Gave It To A Stranger
A Tulsa woman said a Sam's Club employee handed her car keys to someone he thought was the owner, who then took off with the car. She shared her frustrations on social media, which has had millions of views. Heather Simonini said she dropped her car off at the Sam's...
Sapulpa Couple Concerned Their Daughters Abuser Could Return To Classroom
A Sapulpa couple is desperate for justice after a woman has been charged of abusing their daughter at a daycare in February. The little girl was 15 months old at the time. Sarah and William Rabe say their daughter is finally beginning to smile and be comfortable in daycare again, but it's been a long road.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
Authorities search for former Assistant Fire Marshal in Skiatook Lake
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a man at Skiatook Lake Monday. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division says they are searching for Terry McGee, who went into Skiatook Lake to help two children who were tubing on the water. A spokesperson for OHP confirmed the two children are safe but the McGee never came back to the surface.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drowning Accident Involves Tahlequah Man
Nathan Williams, age 22, of Tahlaquah was pronouced deceased at Lake Tenkiller on Friday afternoon after falling into the water and never resurfacing. The incident occurred near Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County. Witnesses reported seeing Williams sitting on the dock over the water. He then fell into the water...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
Tulsa Public School superintendent talks about McLain shooting
Dr. Deborah Gist talked about Terron Yarbrough, the teen killed on Friday and how the McLain team is handling the loss.
