49ers Coach Has Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo's Monday Night Performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It was a loud reminder of what Garoppolo is capable of. He won't win you games, but he sure does know how to run Kyle Shanahan's offense, practically to perfection too. ...
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings
With a couple job openings in the Pac-12 there are a handful of coaches that are viewed as targets
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Vikings Week 5 injury Report: Latest on Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.
Minnesota linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) got in a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him in a good position to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Smith was listed as questionable for last week's game with the New Orleans Saints and missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday, however, and played 24 snaps and recorded a sack in the 28-25 victory.
Free agent DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes, hopes for NBA call
NBA training camps and preseason games are underway, yet DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent. Last season, Cousins became a key contributor after joining the Denver Nuggets in February, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per contest. He played well during the playoffs too, particularly in Denver's Game 5 loss against the Golden State Warriors when he scored 19 points in 15 minutes (while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range).
‘Our players are aware of the history;’ Dan Lanning discusses Saturday’s game against Arizona
Another night game is on the docket for the Oregon Ducks this weekend, this time coming at 6 p.m. in the desert of Tuscon, Arizona. It’s a place where the Ducks have not won since 2011. The Arizona Wildcats have long been a trap-game opponent for Oregon, often derailing some of the most promising Ducks seasons. For first-year head coach Dan Lanning, I’m not sure how much that matters. He has an 0-0 record against the Wildcats and will be looking to make that 1-0 after this weekend. As the Ducks prepare to head off to the desert later this week, Lanning...
The Cardinals Have A Tough Path To The NLCS
The St. Louis Cardinals, who won the NL Central a week ago, will open up at home on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of the 2011 NLDS that featured the famous “rally squirrel.”. In all likelihood, the Cardinals will be forced to deal with Aaron Nola...
LOOK: Oregon Ducks unveil road jerseys for Saturday’s clash with Arizona Wildcats
The last time that the Oregon Ducks left the desert with a victory was back in 2011, when they blew out the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 56-31. In that matchup, Oregon’s uniforms were relatively tame, wearing dark green pants, white tops, and green helmets. Will they follow the same mentality this week in order to make sure that the attention stays on the field, rather than what they are wearing? It appears so, judging by the uniforms that the Ducks unveiled on Wednesday night for their Saturday night showdown against the Wildcats. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona Wildcats11
