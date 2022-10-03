Read full article on original website
Related
Worcester police LGBTQ liaison officer raises concerns with body camera program
The Worcester Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officer raised concerns about how people in the LGBTQ community may react to its body worn camera program at a Human Rights Commission meeting Monday. Officer Sharon McQueen cited a statistic that 46% of people in the LGBTQ community do not serve openly...
Natick Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
NATICK – The Town of Natick Police announced two new officers have joined the force. Officer Nunez and Officer Mooney both graduated from The Lowell Police Academy on Friday, September 30. Officer Nunez is picture with his father Ervis Nunez Sr. and his girlfriend Gabby Thomas. Officer Mooney is...
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Man Arrested in Shrewsbury for Stolen Car, Warrants
SHREWSBURY - A resident reported a vehicle they did not recognize in their driveway on Tuesday, Oct. 4, leading to the arrest of fugitive, who also faces new charges. A resident on Grafton Street in Shrewsbury called police just after 6:30 PM on Tuesday and reported an unknown 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway. When police arrived, they found the vehicle was reported stolen in Worcester days prior. Two boxes of tools were discovered inside the vehicle, which were stolen from the Home Depot in Shrewsbury.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: RIPTA driver charged in ‘peeping Tom’ incidents
Investigators believe he is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street. The pedestrian died...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
Man charged in Cranston crash that injured 4
Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Comments / 1